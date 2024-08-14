‘She never saw herself as a politician’: Former Elgin councillor Patsy Gowans remembered for putting people first – and sense of style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘She never saw herself as a politician’: Former Elgin councillor Patsy Gowans remembered for putting people first – and sense of style

A former support worker herself, Patsy backed moves to introduce better pay while also working to encourage greater respect for those working in the sector.

Patsy Gowans on the Plainstones in Elgin.
Patsy Gowans on the Plainstones in Elgin. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter

Patsy Gowans championed support workers after moving from a career in care to the council chambers.

The mum of two, who has died aged 67, represented Elgin North as an SNP member from 2012 to 2017.

But her husband said she “never saw herself as a politician”.

A former support worker herself, Patsy worked tirelessly to improve conditions for those working in the sector.

She was also successful in getting a wheelchair accessible path built alongside Elgin Academy, allowing people to get from the Morrioston Road school to the town centre.

Elgin City North councillor Patsy Gowans is eager to see open spaces retained in the development.

And Patsy always put people before party during her time as a councillor.

Although she was a member of the SNP group, she did not always follow the party line…

She backed plans for the western link road, as she believed it would improve the transport network in Elgin by connecting Edgar Road with the A96 along Wittet Drive.

But the plans were ditched, and concern lingers on about town centre congestion.

Who was Patsy Gowans?

Born in Dundee in 1957, Patsy attended Clepington Primary and Stobswell Secondary.

Leaving school at 16, she worked for a short time with whisky blending and bottling firm George Morton.

Patsy Gowans took centre stage alongside her Moray Council colleagues at the launch of the flood defence scheme. Image: DC Thomson

She then joined the Dundee Corporation, latterly Tayside Regional Council, in members’ services.

Patsy married her husband Dave in 1978.

And the pair moved to Ayrshire where she joined the housing department at Kyle and Carrick District Council.

She worked there until their son Gregor was born in 1984.

Councillor Patsy Gowansin Spynie Street, Elgin. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

Patsy Gowans was lollipop woman during varied working life

Daughter Mhairi came along two years later, and the family moved from Ayrshire to Cupar, Fife, in 1989.

As well as looking after her young family, Patsy worked as a lollipop woman and studied for her HNC in Office Administration at Elmwood College in Cupar.

And she was named student of the year for her efforts.

The family moved to Elgin in 1996 when Dave took a job with Moray Council’s civil engineering design team.

Patsy worked with trunk road maintenance company Bear Scotland, and joined Turning Point as a support worker in 1997.

She stayed there until she became a councillor.

Always well-dressed with a unique sense of style, Patsy was a committed campaigner for Scottish independence before ultimately losing faith in the SNP.

Patsy considered herself a European, and she and Dave travelled extensively across the continent – including to Albania, North Macedonia, Bosnia-Hertzegovina and Estonia.

Elgin City North councillor Patsy Gowans sporting a beret as she highlighted a local issue in the town. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
The councillor raising concerns about derelict garages in Elgin. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

Not compelled to follow the party line…

She was particularly fond of Toledo in Spain and loved their frequent stop-overs in Germany.

But Le Lac du Magne Moncontour, Vienne, in France – where Patsy holidayed with her young family and friends – had a special place in her memories.

She also enjoyed visiting Gregor who stays in Wroclaw, Poland, and the occasional long-distance trip to Japan to see Mhairi while she was working near Tokyo.

Patsy was diagnosed with a rare sarcoma in 2021 that resulted in her leg being amputated above the knee.

Patsy at Waulkmill Grove in Elgin. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

After months of exercises and weight training she was able to get up and about again with her prosthetic leg.

And she managed to get her waking distance up to 2.3 kilometres.

But the cancer recently returned. Patsy died on July 20. She was 67.

Patys Gowans discussing bus cuts with resident Elizabeth Kelman and Moray MSP Richard Lochhead in 2017. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

Husband’s tribute to beloved Patsy Gowans

Dave said: “Patsy was a very determined person. I saw that most of all when she worked so hard to get back walking after losing her leg.

“She never saw herself as a politician, she couldn’t stand all the background manoeuvrings.

“But she was definitely someone who got the bit between her teeth and would follow things through.”

Dave Gowans in Elgin. Image: DC Thomson

Dave added: “And she didn’t feel compelled to follow the party line if she thought it was wrong.

“When she was a councillor she stood up for carers, highlighting their poor wages.

“She was particularly proud at getting the all-abilities path connecting Morriston Road with the town.

“She saw it as ‘Patsy’s Path’.”

New MP Graham Leadbitter resigns as an Elgin councillor

