‘I’m swapping teaching for fundraising in memory of my wee star, Kayleigh’

The mum of a young girl who died from incurable brain tumour has given up her teaching career to focus full-time on the charity created in her daughter’s name.

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars (KWS) was established in 2012 by Jonathan and Anna Cordiner following the tragic death of their daughter Kayleigh.

Following her diagnosis in December 2011, Kayleigh’s parents – both teachers – took time off work, ensuring her last few months were as precious and comfortable as possible.

After her death, the couple – who live in Oldmeldrum – decided to set up a charity in their daughter’s name to help other families in a similar position make memories “when it matters most”.

Providing grants for specialist equipment, family holidays or to relieve financial strain, KWS has helped countless families across the north-east.

And now a new chapter has begun for founder Anna, who will now dedicate her time to running the charity as manager.

‘Exciting new chapter’ for Anna at Kayleigh’s Wee Stars

Anna’s career has always been in education, first at Muirfield Primary in Aberdeen for a decade, then at Kintore Primary for five years and finally at Ellon Primary for the past five years as a complex needs teacher.

Anna said: “Stepping into this role is a natural progression for me in order to continue the mission we started in memory of our daughter, Kayleigh.

“It is incredibly meaningful to be able to help other families create lasting memories with their children during such difficult times.

“I look forward to working closely with our supporters and expanding our efforts to provide essential support to those who need it most.”

Anna said she is “excited” for her new role, but will miss the families and children she worked with while she was a teacher.

Husband, Jonathan added: “I know how much she will enjoy the opportunities to work with our fundraisers and the families that we support once again.

“It has been a big step to come away from her teaching career to focus on the charity and I am incredibly proud of her.

“It is an exciting new chapter for Anna, for us and for Kayleigh’s Wee Stars.”

The charity’s annual cycling fundraising event is taking place on October 5 in Newmachar. For more information visit – www.kayleighsweestars.co.uk