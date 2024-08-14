Strugglers Strathspey Thistle ditch co-bosses Bobby Beckwith and Ronnie Sharp after FOUR Highland League games

The Breedon Highland League’s bottom side Strathspey Thistle have parted company with co-management duo Bobby Beckwith and Ronnie Sharp just FOUR games – all defeats – into the new campaign.

Following a summer of change in Grantown, there had been optimism the Strathy Jags – last term’s last-place Highland League finishers – could mount an improved showing under Beckwith and Sharp in the new season.

The club have made more than 15 signings since the 2023/24 campaign ended, while sporting director Josh Horton and director of football Fraser Tulloch were also appointed, alongside Beckwith and Sharp in the dugout.

However, following four losses – in which Strathspey have conceded 20 goals and scored only twice – Seafield Park chiefs have been quick to wield the axe on the management pairing.

A statement from chief executive Grant Mackellar read: “Strathspey Thistle can today announce that it has parted company with Bobby Beckwith and Ronnie Sharp.

“As CEO of Strathspey Thistle, I have always held high expectations for our club. While our pre-season showed promise, our recent performances have been disappointing and have not met the standards we strive for.

“We are actively working on appointing a new management team and will keep you informed of any developments.

“Thank you for your ongoing support and understanding during this time of transition.”

Strathspey were beaten 6-1 by Forres Mechanics at home on Saturday, having been 6-0 down at half-time.

They have finished bottom in the last two seasons, but avoided a relegation play-off at the end of last term – having ended the campaign 13 points adrift – due to the North Region Juniors, Midlands League and North Caledonian League champions not holding the appropriate SFA licence.