Strugglers Strathspey Thistle ditch co-bosses Bobby Beckwith and Ronnie Sharp after FOUR Highland League games

Strathspey have conceded 20 goals and scored only twice, and Seafield Park chiefs have wielded the axe on the management duo.

By Ryan Cryle
Bobby Beckwith pictured at Seafield Park. Image: Strathspey Thistle.
The Breedon Highland League’s bottom side Strathspey Thistle have parted company with co-management duo Bobby Beckwith and Ronnie Sharp just FOUR games – all defeats – into the new campaign.

Following a summer of change in Grantown, there had been optimism the Strathy Jags – last term’s last-place Highland League finishers – could mount an improved showing under Beckwith and Sharp in the new season.

The club have made more than 15 signings since the 2023/24 campaign ended, while sporting director Josh Horton  and director of football Fraser Tulloch were also appointed, alongside Beckwith and Sharp in the dugout.

However, following four losses – in which Strathspey have conceded 20 goals and scored only twice – Seafield Park chiefs have been quick to wield the axe on the management pairing.

A statement from chief executive Grant Mackellar read: “Strathspey Thistle can today announce that it has parted company with Bobby Beckwith and Ronnie Sharp.

Ronnie Sharp. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“As CEO of Strathspey Thistle, I have always held high expectations for our club. While our pre-season showed promise, our recent performances have been disappointing and have not met the standards we strive for.

“We are actively working on appointing a new management team and will keep you informed of any developments.

“Thank you for your ongoing support and understanding during this time of transition.”

Strathspey were beaten 6-1 by Forres Mechanics at home on Saturday, having been 6-0 down at half-time.

They have finished bottom in the last two seasons, but avoided a relegation play-off at the end of last term – having ended the campaign 13 points adrift – due to the North Region Juniors, Midlands League and North Caledonian League champions not holding the appropriate SFA licence.

Conversation