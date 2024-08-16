Exclusive: Housing boss won’t rule out Aberdeen-wide rent increase to pay for £130m Torry Raac home replacement scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Housing boss won’t rule out Aberdeen-wide rent increase to pay for £130m Torry Raac home replacement scheme

Council chiefs admit they face huge challenges...

By Isaac Buchan
Miranda Radley.
Miranda Radley has shared her concerns about the council's housing budget. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Council top brass have refused to rule out an Aberdeen-wide rent increase to cover the costs of demolishing and replacing Torry Raac homes.

Within days, a crunch decision will be made on the 500 properties in the Balnagask area found to have the crumbly material.

Housing bosses say budgets are under “immense amounts of pressure” due to the Torry crisis.

The local authority has already spent huge sums rehoming scores of people living in properties deemed at risk.

Homes affected by Raac could be knocked down to make way for new social housing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Homes affected by Raac could be knocked down to make way for new social housing. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

That included £1,500 sums for those evacuated, along with additional “disturbance payments” to fund removals, new carpets and more.

All this meant the housing fund was plundered, and residents were warned that upgrades planned at various other properties would be delayed until next year.

And now housing bosses have refused to rule out a rent increase for council tenants all over the city to pay the eye-watering £130 million needed for the huge replacement project.

What are the council’s plans for Torry?

A council report says the best option is to knock down the Raac-affected homes and build new social housing in its place.

A total of 504 homes would be rebuilt, with 366 of them being council owned, and 138 privately owned.

Officials would seek to buy those private properties from their owners, or obtain them via compulsory purchase orders.

Aberdeen City Council has been working to rehome Torry residents since February. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The demolition and rebuilding of more than 500 homes in Torry could cost the council £130 million. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The final decision will be made on Wednesday.

But the £130m price would further strain the city’s coffers…

‘Incredibly challenging decisions’ ahead according to council chief

Housing convener Miranda Radley told The Press and Journal that “incredibly challenging decisions” will be required to balance the council’s books.

Miranda Radley has refused to rule out a rent increase for council tenants. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Miranda Radley has refused to rule out a rent increase for council tenants. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Ms Radley said the Raac discovery and soaring construction inflation were putting funds under an “immense amount of pressure”.

Another burden councillor Radley points to is the “two years of rent freeze brought forward in recent years”.

How has the rent freeze hit the council?

The move was introduced by the previous Aberdeen Labour, Conservative and Independent administration to help families struggling financially after the pandemic.

It saved the average local authority tenant around £350 a year in 2021/22 and 2022/23.

But Ms Radley said this has had a dire effect on housing cash.

She added that a 30-year business plan to be decided in October “will outline how we balance the books” and “continue to provide high quality housing for our tenants”.

Council insider says Raac bill could increase rent across city

A well-placed council insider suggested an Aberdeen-wide rent increase could be a likely way of paying for the £130m project.

The housing convenor has blamed a number of factors as to why the council can't rule out a rent increase. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The housing convenor has blamed a number of factors as to why the council can’t rule out a rent increase. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And when pressed on this, Ms Radley refused to rule it out.

Although she said the council will seek to “minimise the rising cost of rent for tenants”, the housing convenor stressed the need for more funding.

“There will be some incredibly challenging decisions required to ensure continued investment in our housing and balance the books at the same time,” Ms Radley added.

Read more:

