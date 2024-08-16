Moreen Simpson: Memories of Lang Stracht office are still close to my heart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: Memories of Lang Stracht office are still close to my heart

'Huge, open-plan editorial hall, plush offices upstairs, a canteen which stayed open until 2am for the night shift.'

By Moreen Simpson

Cheers to Lidl bosses if they breathe new life into the old Aberdeen Journals site on the Lang Stracht.

How traumatic it was for me in 2021 when the bulldozers moved in.

Even now I’m near tears when I pass the huge open wound which was the heart of my life for nearly 40 years.

In the summer of 1970, just after I got the job with the EE, personnel manager Sandy Waugh drove me from Broad Street up to Mastrick to give me a highly exciting tour of the still-under-construction building.

It couldn’t have been further from the ancient, dark, rabbit-warren of Broad Street.

Huge, open-plan editorial hall, plush offices upstairs, a canteen which stayed open until 2am for the night shift.

Come January 1971, about 1,100 staff moved in and what an immense range of trades and talents they represented;  those brilliant linotype operators, printers, advertising reps (remember Tele-Ads?) circulation and publicity staff, drivers, mechanics, an army of secretaries for the raft of bosses.

In editorial, reporters, sub-editors, feature writers, photographers, sports guys, proof-readers, copy telephonists – like my wonderful cartoonist, Helen.

Working life was great in those days. Even though we were on evening papers, we got an hour-and-a-half for lunch – plenty time to drive up to The Cocket Hat for a full meal.

The news editor actually went home for his ‘tatties’, no matter fit big news story was breaking.

We even got to charge expenses for lunch every day if we didn’t get a full free 90-minutes ‘doon toon’ while covering the courts or cooncil.

Wonderful colleagues

Natch – we aye charged for oor pie-and-pint in The City Bar. Oh, the laughs in the old Police Court, wi’ a’ the minor offenders, including ‘feekie drinkers’,  judged by Baillies – upgraded al’ cooncillors.

Like when the al’ biddie in the dock, asked to point oot the wifie fa’ed heid-butted her in the East Neuk bar, confidently pointed to smart-dressed me, on the press bench, instead o’ the bedraggled al’ butter in the dock.

Probably the greatest delight of my years up by was meeting a huge range of wonderful colleagues – different ages from different decades, many with whom I’m still in touch.

By contrast, the darkest time was during the year-long strike at the end of the 80s, when more than 100 journalists were sacked and I lost forever some precious friendships.

But the hilarious times will always shine through. Like the boss who regularly cut his fingernails with a huge pair of scissors during meetings with his team.

The faces we all made as he snipped; the hysteria and disgust we had to hide when, one day, a particularly bouncy nail skitter-skattered across the table right on onto my lap.

The things that went so badly wrong. The Valentine’s Day Counter cake recipe with a mistakenly quadrupled sugar measurement. We’d to dispatch cleaners to de-syrup a frantic Ellon reader’s gunged-up oven – and issue an emergency caution in the next edition!

And when the P&J Tall Ships supplement was a free pass into the harbour – except the presses couldn’t run it. Pande-flaming-monium.

The EE readers’ holiday to Rotterdam when the secretary acting as tour guide and chaperone forgot her passport. Desperate Mo had to organise a motorcyclist to deliver it to Hull afore the boat sailed. He made it. Just another eventful afternoon at my beloved Aberdeen Journals.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Conversation