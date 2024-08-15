Cash-strapped council could put future Aberdeen Beach masterplan work ‘on hold’

Multi-million-pound revamp plans for Aberdeen Beach could be shelved by cash-strapped council chiefs – throwing a new seaside Dons stadium into doubt.

A shock dossier going before councillors next week urges elected members to place the popular project on ice.

Finance chiefs say any work on the future of the seafront should be left in limbo “until additional resources can be identified” to pay for it.

A huge £150 million price-tag was agreed for the joint city centre and beach projects in 2021.

But the whole seaside scheme, including the potential new Dons stadium, could cost about £441m.

The regeneration project ultimately aims to “put Aberdeen back on the map as a tourist resort”.

But isn’t work already happening at the beach?

Preparations for the first phase of the beach revamp are taking place just now.

This will include futuristic new playparks, an ampitheatre being carved out next to the Beach Ballroom, new canopies and an eye-catching gateway building.

Broadhill will be improved under this first stage too, and new cycle lanes are being created.

However, it is the future phases of the hoped-for transformation that council moneymen want to see shelved.

What parts of the Aberdeen Beach Masterplan could be put on hold?

Phase two of the project focuses on other areas, immediately north and south of the current “phase one” zone.

This includes the idea of a new boardwalk stretching out across the shore from the Beach Boulevard to the new entrance of the Beach Ballroom.

A sheltered “safe swim zone” would be created in the sea beneath it.

Ultimately the council had hoped to extend the Aberdeen Beach Masterplan all the way from the mouth of the Don to Fittie under future phases.

What about the Dons stadium?

The new documents reveal that “discussions are continuing” with Aberdeen FC about the idea of building a new Dons stadium at the beach.

The proposed Pittodrie replacement was first suggested back in 2021.

And club chairman Dave Cormack has said his preference would be to abandon the Kingsford relocation in favour of remaining in the city.

But the latest update says that the new ground, and a replacement for the Beach Leisure Centre to be attached to it, should be “subject to future budget considerations”.

In October 2022, the new Dons stadium was priced up at £80m.

Could future of Aberdeen Beach Masterplan depend on new stadium?

Earlier this year Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik claimed: “Without [it], any proposals contained within the beach masterplan will fail to deliver meaningful community benefit.

“The new football stadium is crucial for our city centre and beach masterplan.”

What has been going on behind the scenes?

Last August, councillors voted to press ahead with plans for the future phases of the Aberdeen Beach Masterplan.

Since then, the report says, “considerable progress” has been made on “a number of

projects within the City Centre and Beach Masterplan”.

But officials have now calculated that the council doesn’t have the “resources required” to go any further with the seafront scheme.

At least not right now.

The report states: “It is recommended that preparation of the beach phase two development framework be paused until such time as an identified resource, and associated budget, can be identified.”

The future phases of the Aberdeen Beach Masterplan will be decided by councillors at a meeting on Wednesday, August 21.

