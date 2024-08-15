Cash-strapped council could put future Aberdeen Beach masterplan work ‘on hold’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cash-strapped council could put future Aberdeen Beach masterplan work ‘on hold’

The change would waylay plans for a new Aberdeen FC ground at the seafront.

By Ben Hendry
Design image of the proposed Aberdeen beach boardwalk.
Projects such as these feature in the second phase of the Aberdeen Beach Masterplan project. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Multi-million-pound revamp plans for Aberdeen Beach could be shelved by cash-strapped council chiefs – throwing a new seaside Dons stadium into doubt.

A shock dossier going before councillors next week urges elected members to place the popular project on ice.

Finance chiefs say any work on the future of the seafront should be left in limbo “until additional resources can be identified” to pay for it.

A huge £150 million price-tag was agreed for the joint city centre and beach projects in 2021.

Aberdeen FC's beachfront stadium is still 'an option on the table' - but the city won't pay for it. Image: Aberdeen City Council
An idea of how city planners envisaged the upgraded beach area could look. Image: Aberdeen City Council

But the whole seaside scheme, including the potential new Dons stadium, could cost about £441m.

The regeneration project ultimately aims to “put Aberdeen back on the map as a tourist resort”.

But isn’t work already happening at the beach?

Preparations for the first phase of the beach revamp are taking place just now.

This will include futuristic new playparks, an ampitheatre being carved out next to the Beach Ballroom, new canopies and an eye-catching gateway building.

The Aberdeen beach masterplan is explained in our guide - from roadworks to a potential new stadium.
The Aberdeen beach masterplan is under way. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen beach masterplan.
What Aberdeen beach could look like in the future as part of the FIRST stage of the masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Broadhill will be improved under this first stage too, and new cycle lanes are being created.

However, it is the future phases of the hoped-for transformation that council moneymen want to see shelved.

What parts of the Aberdeen Beach Masterplan could be put on hold?

Phase two of the project focuses on other areas, immediately north and south of the current “phase one” zone.

This includes the idea of a new boardwalk stretching out across the shore from the Beach Boulevard to the new entrance of the Beach Ballroom.

Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A sheltered “safe swim zone” would be created in the sea beneath it.

Ultimately the council had hoped to extend the Aberdeen Beach Masterplan all the way from the mouth of the Don to Fittie under future phases.

What about the Dons stadium?

The new documents reveal that “discussions are continuing” with Aberdeen FC about the idea of building a new Dons stadium at the beach.

The proposed Pittodrie replacement was first suggested back in 2021.

And club chairman Dave Cormack has said his preference would be to abandon the Kingsford relocation in favour of remaining in the city.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie during the 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

But the latest update says that the new ground, and a replacement for the Beach Leisure Centre to be attached to it, should be “subject to future budget considerations”.

In October 2022, the new Dons stadium was priced up at £80m.

Could future of Aberdeen Beach Masterplan depend on new stadium?

Earlier this year Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik claimed: “Without [it], any proposals contained within the beach masterplan will fail to deliver meaningful community benefit.

“The new football stadium is crucial for our city centre and beach masterplan.”

What do you think the council should do? Let us know in our comments section below

What has been going on behind the scenes?

Last August, councillors voted to press ahead with plans for the future phases of the Aberdeen Beach Masterplan.

Since then, the report says, “considerable progress” has been made on “a number of
projects within the City Centre and Beach Masterplan”.

But officials have now calculated that the council doesn’t have the “resources required” to go any further with the seafront scheme.

At least not right now.

The report states: “It is recommended that preparation of the beach phase two development framework be paused until such time as an identified resource, and associated budget, can be identified.”

The future phases of the Aberdeen Beach Masterplan will be decided by councillors at a meeting on Wednesday, August 21.

Costs revealed as Aberdeen’s big-spending beach bonanza begins

