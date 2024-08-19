‘I never thought I’d see The King in real life’: Tourists catch a surprise glimpse of King Charles at Balmoral ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I never thought I’d see The King in real life’: Tourists catch a surprise glimpse of King Charles at Balmoral ceremony

Dozens of tourists lined up outside the Royal Family's summer residence as the traditional event to welcome His Majesty took place.

By Denny Andonova
King Charles at Balmoral welcoming ceremony 2024.
Seeing King Charles at Balmoral was a "lovely surprise" for a group of tourists from Germany. Image: PA and Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Meeting a King for the first time is no doubt a “thrilling” experience.

But when that rare encounter comes by surprise, it’s all the more special.

Dozens lined up outside the gates of Balmoral Castle today as King Charles was officially welcomed to the Royal Family’s summer residence with a guard of honour.

Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Donning a Stewart tartan kilt, His Majesty greeted the regiment and its mascot, Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV, before making his way to the crowds.

Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson kindly looked on from the gates as The King graced families from far and near with a handshake and a brief chat.

King Charles III meets members of the Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Pipes and Drums of the Royal Corps of Signals.
King Charles III meets members of the Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Pipes and Drums of the Royal Corps of Signals after inspecting the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

‘It’s a huge honour! We don’t see royals every day’

Trembling with excitement by my side, Christine Lux from Palatinate, Germany, is patiently waiting for her turn.

The 65-year-old is one of 22 tourists who caught the traditional ceremony “completely by chance” while travelling across the north-east.

After three weeks of exploring Scotland – from Glasgow to the Outer Hebrides and Shetland – they had stopped in Ballater for a night before visiting Balmoral.

German tourists Elisabeth Schmid, Christine Lux and Edith Bayer
(L-R) German tourists Elisabeth Schmid, Christine Lux and Edith Bayer were very excited to see The King on their trip across Scotland. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

“It was supposed to be just a normal visit to the castle,” she tells me.

“But look at us now, we are meeting The King himself.

“I’ve been to Scotland six times now, but I have never seen such a scene, such grandeur – with the pipes, the pony and guards.”

As His Majesty gets closer, Christine starts sorting her outfit and diligently putting all of her locks back in place as the chilly wind undoes all of her hard work.

King Charles at Balmoral
Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“Do I look OK?” she asks me through a humble chuckle.

“This would probably be the first and the last time I see the King, I need to be in my top form.

“It’s a huge honour…I’m just a simple camping girl, don’t see royals every day.”

Sadly, the King stops his tour among the crowds just before Christine so she misses out on the monumental handshake.

But she is not disappointed as she gets to go back home and tell everyone of her “amazing” surprise encounter with His Majesty.

King Charles at Balmoral
Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

‘I never thought I’d see The King in the flesh’

Next to Christine is 69-year-old Elisabeth Schmid, who can barely catch her breath, asking dozens of questions about The King, Balmoral and the Lord Lieutenant.

She says the Royal Family is of particular interest to her – after all, she bears the same name as the late Queen who “everyone in Germany adored and admired”.

King Charles at Balmoral
Visitors also took a liking to Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson, who greeted all of them prior to The King’s arrival. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“I never thought I would see The King in the flesh,” she beams.

“I saw him when he last visited Germany but was only on the TV… He gave such a lovely speech, and I thought to myself ‘Shame, I’d never see him in person’.

“But here we are! This was so interesting to experience.”

‘A lovely surprise’ for long-time fans from Germany

For Andreas Schweizer and his wife Elwira, catching a glimpse of the ceremony is “easily” the highlight of their trip.

And like many others on their German “hotel-bus”, they held secret hope they might see some royalty during their visit to Aberdeenshire.

Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been staying at Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate after the monarch attended the Mey Highland Games earlier this month.

The couple were also seen at Crathie Kirk for the weekly Sunday service.

But Andreas never thought their hopes would actually become reality.

The couple from Karlsruhe first saw the King back in 2009 when he was travelling across South Africa as the Prince of Wales.

Crathie Kirk in Ballater.
Crathie Kirk in Ballater. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And they were struck by his “friendly and humble” character.

“He was literally two metres away from us,” Andreas recalls.

“There was no security, nothing – he was just walking about, greeting everybody like a normal person. We have been fans of his ever since.

“It was such a lovely surprise to see him once again here.”

‘The King is very popular in Romania’

Meanwhile, Alex and Sica Mihai first thought something bad had happened when they saw all of the police cars parked around the gates at Balmoral Castle.

The pair, originally from Romania, have lived near London for about eight years.

And while they are used to the buzz around the Royal Family, with thousands of tourists flocking to Buckingham Palace every day, seeing The King was actually a first for them.

Alex and Sica Mihai
Alex and Sica Mihai had been on a road trip around Aberdeenshire when they came across the ceremony. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

“It’s funny how we live in London, but the first time we see The King is here in Scotland – totally by chance while out on a road trip,” 35-year-old Sica smiles.

They add there is a particular sentiment to seeing His Majesty as he is a “well loved” figure in their homeland.

King Charles owns several properties in Romania – in Viscri, in the Zalanului Valley, in Malancrav and in Breb.

And he has done plenty of charity work in the region through his foundation while he was still the Prince of Wales.

“People in Romania love The King and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth. There is a sort of a celebration when he visits his residence in Transylvania as the locals really like him.

“He just appears to be very friendly with everyone, very down to earth.”

