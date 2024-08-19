Offshore vessel firm to relocate from Aberdeen’s Union Street

An offshore vessel firm is relocating in the north-east with a new Aberdeenshire office.

Prosafe Offshore will move from the Silver Fin building on Union Street to a larger office in Westhill.

The Norwegian company owns and operates six semi-submersible accommodation vessels. Each vessel in the fleet has a bed capacity between 300-500.

After agreeing a five-year deal with Knight Property Group, it will now occupy a ground-floor suite at Kingshill Park.

New space is ‘ideal’ base for offshore firm

Prosafe chief commercial officer Ryan Stewart said the firm will use the new space to compliment its other offices.

The company currently has extensive operations in the UK, Brazil, Australia and the US Gulf. It also has offices in Norway, Brazil and Singapore.

Mr Stewart said: “We were keen to provide a great working environment for our employees, and this new office offers quality workspace in a great location.

“It is an ideal operational base for our business, complementing our other offices.”

Prosafe’s vision is to be a “leading and innovative provider” of technology and services in niches of the offshore industry.

The firm said its move reflects its commitment to operation in Aberdeen and recent increased commercial activity.

Knight Property Group developed Kingshill Park on a “speculative basis”, with the first pavilions completed a decade ago.

Prosafe is the latest tenant to be welcomed at the business park, which has seen a range of occupiers in its 10 years.

This includes Donaldson Timber, Mermaid Subsea and CS Group.

Prosafe Offshore deal shows ‘strong demand’ at Kingshill Park

Knight Property Group management surveyor Dan Mitchell is full of optimism for Kingshill Park following the new deal.

He said Prosafe joining the business park reinforces the belief there is strong interest for spaces in Westhill.

Mr Mitchell said: “Demand for space at Kingshill Park has been strong over the years, and we are delighted to conclude this deal with Prosafe.

“Westhill provides the optimum location for business, with close proximity to the AWPR, offering easy access to the city centre and airport.”

Kingshill Park features landscaped surroundings and ample car parking facilities, ensuring an excellent working environment.

Each pavilion has been designed to provide a superior standard of office space, catering to the needs of modern businesses.