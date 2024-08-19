Offshore vessel firm to relocate from Aberdeen’s Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Offshore vessel firm to relocate from Aberdeen’s Union Street

The Norway-based firm has six vessels with up to 500 people living on board each one.

By Alex Banks
The offshore vessel owning firm is moving away from The Fin Building. Image: Darrell Benns
The offshore vessel owning firm is moving away from The Fin Building. Image: Darrell Benns

An offshore vessel firm is relocating in the north-east with a new Aberdeenshire office.

Prosafe Offshore will move from the Silver Fin building on Union Street to a larger office in Westhill.

The Norwegian company owns and operates six semi-submersible accommodation vessels. Each vessel in the fleet has a bed capacity between 300-500.

After agreeing a five-year deal with Knight Property Group, it will now occupy a ground-floor suite at Kingshill Park.

New space is ‘ideal’ base for offshore firm

Prosafe chief commercial officer Ryan Stewart said the firm will use the new space to compliment its other offices.

The company currently has extensive operations in the UK, Brazil, Australia and the US Gulf. It also has offices in Norway, Brazil and Singapore.

Mr Stewart said: “We were keen to provide a great working environment for our employees, and this new office offers quality workspace in a great location.

“It is an ideal operational base for our business, complementing our other offices.”

Prosafe Offshore chief commercial officer Ryan Stewart said the move to Kingshill Park will help with the firm’s commitments. Image: Knight Property Group

Prosafe’s vision is to be a “leading and innovative provider” of technology and services in niches of the offshore industry.

The firm said its move reflects its commitment to operation in Aberdeen and recent increased commercial activity.

Knight Property Group developed Kingshill Park on a “speculative basis”, with the first pavilions completed a decade ago.

Prosafe is the latest tenant to be welcomed at the business park, which has seen a range of occupiers in its 10 years.

This includes Donaldson Timber, Mermaid Subsea and CS Group.

Prosafe Offshore deal shows ‘strong demand’ at Kingshill Park

Knight Property Group management surveyor Dan Mitchell is full of optimism for Kingshill Park following the new deal.

He said Prosafe joining the business park reinforces the belief there is strong interest for spaces in Westhill.

Mr Mitchell said: “Demand for space at Kingshill Park has been strong over the years, and we are delighted to conclude this deal with Prosafe.

Kingshill Commercial Park
Kingshill Commercial Park in Westhill, near Aberdeen. Image: Lismore Real Estate Advisors

“Westhill provides the optimum location for business, with close proximity to the AWPR, offering easy access to the city centre and airport.”

Kingshill Park features landscaped surroundings and ample car parking facilities, ensuring an excellent working environment.

Each pavilion has been designed to provide a superior standard of office space, catering to the needs of modern businesses.

More from Business

Hamish Malcolm founded The Dram Caddy after pursuing his dreams. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Inverness man who took a shot at blending whisky with golf for dream job
Ghulam Rasul standing outside Emporium Menswear.
How pioneering Emporium Menswear has remained strong Elgin High Street brand for nearly 60…
Vanessa and Florian Koci who are breathing new life into former sweet shop in Elgin.
Fresh details revealed about former Elgin sweet shop's makeover into Greek restaurant and new…
Janice Worthing and Aizak McIver greet cruise ship passengers arriving in Inverness. Image Jasperimage
'We don't worry about the weather': Cruise passengers ignore the rain to enjoy Inverness…
Jeanette Forbes. Image PCL.
From dining room table to working in 27 countries for Aberdeen businesswoman Jeanette Forbes
Farmer Brian Skinner says drivers have no patience. Image: DC Thomson
'I'm an Aberdeenshire farmer - I suffer daily abuse from impatient road users'
5
Highland Broadband is installing its full-fibre broadband in the Black Isle and the Cairngorms. Image: Charlotte Street Partners
Highland broadband firm wins £10m funding to help 'level playing field' for rural areas
Aldi logo outside supermarket
Excitement about bigger store but worries about increased traffic: Elgin reacts to Aldi's revelation…
Orcadian Energy has made a new discovery in the North Sea. Image: Shutterstock
Major North Sea oil discovery could fuel cleaner electric cars
Volunteers in high-viz vests on Elgin Plainstones.
Why Elgin business leaders have been getting dirty to tidy up High Street

Conversation