14-year-old girl missing for 10 days last seen getting on bus in Aberdeen

A 14-year-old girl who has been missing for 10 days was last seen getting on a bus at Union Square in Aberdeen, police have confirmed.

Eva Brown, who is from Winchburgh in West Lothian, is believed to have travelled to the Stonehaven area after getting on public transport after 4.35pm on Sunday, August 11.

Police made the finding following “extensive inquiries” into Eva’s whereabouts, with the teenager known to visit the Granite City and Mallaig in the Highlands.

Eva is described as being white, 5ft 6ins in height and of slim build with medium-length brown hair.

The CCTV footage shows she was wearing a black leather jacket, black leggings, black and white Nike trainers and was also carrying a black and white Nike bag.

Inspector Andrew Meikle of Police Scotland said: “It’s now been ten days since the last sighting of Eva and it’s vital we trace her to ensure she’s safe and well.

“Extensive inquiries have been carried out across the country and it would appear Eva has been in the Aberdeen and surrounding areas however we have not ruled out she may have travelled elsewhere.

‘We just want to make sure you’re OK’

“I’d urge everyone to keep an eye out for her and report any possible sightings to us as soon as possible.

“Eva, if you see this appeal, please make contact with police so we can ensure you’re safe. You’re not in any trouble. We just want to make sure you’re OK.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1258 of Tuesday, August 13.