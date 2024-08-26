‘Outstanding achievement’: Stonehaven schoolgirl earns every cubs badge possible in group first

Barbara Maclean has overcome a number of obstacles to become the first in her group to achieve every cubs badge possible.

The 11-year-old, from Stonehaven, made it her goal to earn all activity and challenge badges – picking up a variety of sports and hobbies on the way.

She was awarded with her final badge and a certificate to mark her “outstanding” achievement during a group camp at Templars’ Park over the weekend.

After reading a story online about another young girl working towards every badge, she decided she would do the same.

“It lets her have a go a different things,” her mum, Lorna Maclean, said.

“She’s one of three girls and the quietest, she doesn’t really put herself out there, but at cubs she’s a totally different kid.

“She will go outside her comfort zone and step up to everything.”

Barbara has achieved more than 50 activity badges and had some “amazing adventures” over the past couple of years – and even discovered she is a “natural” at water skiing.

However, she was worried not being able to find a way to complete one final badge, Equestrian, would stop her from achieving her goal.

Her family surprised her with a visit to a riding school during the summer holidays where an instructor adapted the lesson so she could tick off every box.

“Some badges were quite difficult to achieve, but she always managed to find a way,” Lorna added.

“One obstacle was the martial arts badge requiring three months of activity. So, she found tai chi tutorials on YouTube and practiced at home for those three months.

“She threw herself into it.”

The Stonehaven Scout Group believes she is the first person to achieve all the cub badges in the group’s 103-year history.

“This is an outstanding achievement,” group leader, Gregor McMurtie said.

“Barbara is a remarkable young person – thoughtful, determined and a role model to her peers.”

The 11-year-old’s achievement was celebrated during the group’s summer camp over the weekend.

The gathering also marked her final outing in a cub uniform before she moves up to the scouts this week.