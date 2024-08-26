‘Outstanding achievement’: Stonehaven schoolgirl earns every cubs badge possible in group first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Outstanding achievement’: Stonehaven schoolgirl earns every cubs badge possible in group first

It's believed Barbara is the first to achieve all cubs badges in Stonehaven Scout Group's 103-year history.

By Ellie Milne
Barbara Maclean
Barbara Maclean was awarded a certificate and her last cubs badge during a camp at the weekend. Images: Gregor McMurtie.

Barbara Maclean has overcome a number of obstacles to become the first in her group to achieve every cubs badge possible.

The 11-year-old, from Stonehaven, made it her goal to earn all activity and challenge badges – picking up a variety of sports and hobbies on the way.

She was awarded with her final badge and a certificate to mark her “outstanding” achievement during a group camp at Templars’ Park over the weekend.

After reading a story online about another young girl working towards every badge, she decided she would do the same.

Barbara Maclean archery
Barbara taking part in the archery activity at Scout summer camp. Image: Gregor McMurtie.

“It lets her have a go a different things,” her mum, Lorna Maclean, said.

“She’s one of three girls and the quietest, she doesn’t really put herself out there, but at cubs she’s a totally different kid.

“She will go outside her comfort zone and step up to everything.”

Georgia, Barbara and Una Maclean hanging off monkey bars
Barbara, centre, with her sisters Georgia, left, and Una, right, at least year’s camp. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Stonehaven girl celebrates cubs badges

Barbara has achieved more than 50 activity badges and had some “amazing adventures” over the past couple of years – and even discovered she is a “natural” at water skiing.

However, she was worried not being able to find a way to complete one final badge,  Equestrian, would stop her from achieving her goal.

Her family surprised her with a visit to a riding school during the summer holidays where an instructor adapted the lesson so she could tick off every box.

Stonehaven Scout Group's summer camp at Templars' Park
The Stonehaven Scout Group’s summer camp at Templars’ Park was held this weekend. Image: Gregor McMurtie.

“Some badges were quite difficult to achieve, but she always managed to find a way,” Lorna added.

“One obstacle was the martial arts badge requiring three months of activity. So, she found tai chi tutorials on YouTube and practiced at home for those three months.

“She threw herself into it.”

Cub Scout Leader Gregor McMurtrie
Stonehaven Cub Scout Leader, Gregor McMurtrie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The Stonehaven Scout Group believes she is the first person to achieve all the cub badges in the group’s 103-year history.

“This is an outstanding achievement,” group leader, Gregor McMurtie said.

“Barbara is a remarkable young person – thoughtful, determined and a role model to her peers.”

The 11-year-old’s achievement was celebrated during the group’s summer camp over the weekend.

The gathering also marked her final outing in a cub uniform before she moves up to the scouts this week.

