Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Huge holiday home at historic Shenval site outside Ballater APPROVED despite concerns about steep road

The scheme has been passed by Aberdeenshire Council.

By Isaac Buchan
Plans have been approved for the stunning modern home in Royal Deeside. Image: Katrina Denholm Architects.
Plans have been approved for the stunning modern home in Royal Deeside. Image: Katrina Denholm architect

Plans for one of Royal Deeside’s most stunning holiday homes have been approved by Aberdeenshire Council.

Marc Simon, whose address was given as Kincardine O’Neil, can now go ahead and build his dream home on the historic Shenval site five miles north of Ballater.

Architect designs show a modern three-bedroom house with impressive views of the Deeside countryside.

Who wouldn’t want to wake up to views like this? Image: Katrina Denholm Architects

Mr Simon’s Shenval home will be built on a historic site, with links to the last ever wolf to roam the Scottish landscape…

But it came despite concerns that it would be “glaringly at odds with that landscape” – and about the steep road outside.

Shenval Home to be built on historic ground

Shenval, near Glen Gairn outside Ballater, was once a “township” of farmworkers made up of many small houses.

At that time, it was part of the Invercauld Estate, but legend has it that Shenval played host to a remarkable slice of history.

According to legend, it was on a rocky coire above Shenval that the last wolf in Scotland was killed.

The current site has a storied past. Image: Google Maps
The current site has a storied past. Image: Google Maps

The Legends o’ the Braes o Mar book gives an account of farmworkers spotting the soon-to-be-slain beast there, after the recorded final killing in Killiecrankie (though even that is disputed).

Regardless of its place in Scottish wildlife history, there are just some scattered ruins left there now.

Owner ‘fell in love’ with site

Now that his vision has been given the green light, Mr Simon can finally make the most of the site he “fell in love” with.

Scotland's last wolf was said to be slain on these grounds according to legend. Image: Google Maps
Scotland's last wolf was said to be slain on these grounds according to legend. Image: Google Maps

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Architect Katrina Denholm wrote in the application: “It is unclear when Shenval was vacated, or what happened to cause the dwelling to go into disrepair, in its current condition.

“In 1995 the plot was sold to the previous owners and was granted planning permission and warrant to build a retirement home on.

“Unfortunately, this plan was not executed, and the previous owners decided to sell.”

The plot then went on the market last year, and Mr Simon got the opportunity to purchase it.

Stunning Shenval home

Plans show a stunning modern home nestled away in the Royal Deeside countryside.

Mr Simon stated he wants to build a “sustainable and adaptable” three-bedroom family house, taking advantage of the site’s “fantastic views”.

Mr Simon will be delighted that he can finally build his dream home. Image: Katrina Denholm Architects
Mr Simon will be delighted that he can finally build his dream home. Image: Katrina Denholm Architects

The two-storey dwelling will also have a detached two-car garage.

Furthermore, the new home at Shenval will feature a state-of-the-art air source heat pump, powered by solar panels.

What did councillors say?

During a recent meeting of the Marr Area Committee, members agreed to overlook an objection that it would be “glaringly at odds with that landscape”.

Former director of the Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre, Patrick Heron, added: “The upland landscape of rural Aberdeenshire has a quiet charm and timelessness which many, if not all, who pass through it recognise and enjoy.

“The design as proposed for this site would degrade that experience in an instant.”

Committee convener Geva Blackett had some concerns about the steep road outside becoming too icy in winter as it’s “not a priority for treatment”.

She added: “If you’re coming down that hill and somebody is pulling out, then you might not be able to stop.

“I know the road really well, and I’m just concerned…”

However, roads chiefs said visibility splays at the entrance should remove this risk.

‘This holiday home will not worsen local housing crisis’

Councillor Anouk Kloppert said she was “really concerned” that this second home might have an adverse impact on the “beauty spot”.

Mrs Blackett countered that this holiday home, unlike many in the area, would not prevent any local young people getting on the property ladder.

She said: “This is not a property that a local young person could afford to turn into a house.

“Even if they’re using it as a holiday house, if they’re spending their money in the area and using the place then maybe that’s a good thing.”

You can see the full plans here.

Conversation