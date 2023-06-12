Dozens of youngsters celebrate 100 years of Scouts in Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of 70 youngsters have come together to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 1st Stonehaven Scout Group.

Boys and girls aged between six and 17 took part in a special camp event at Templars’ Park in Maryculter to mark the occasion this weekend.

The 1st Stonehaven Scout Group is split into four sections – Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and the recently relaunched Explorers – who do not usually attend camps together.

However, their section leaders agreed it would be the perfect way to mark the group’s centenary.

Older children in attendance took the lead with the activities while the younger groups followed their example, before all coming together for a campfire singalong.

Gregor McMurtrie, group leader, said: “We mixed them all up and set them tasks to do, including some scouting classics – archery, the assault course, backwoods cooking, first aid skills and building rope bridges.

“We also did a couple of new activities, like grass sledges and tie-dye T-shirt making. The camaraderie was exceptional – the older ones helped the younger ones, and the younger ones cheered the others along.

“The boys and girls showed great courage coming out on camp this weekend, but more importantly, they showed us how to have great fun.”

Finally marking 100 years

Scouts first started in Stonehaven in 1921 but the group was unable to mark the centenary two years ago due to the Covid lockdowns.

For the first time in its history, scouting in Stonehaven was suspended.

Now, they have been able to celebrate in the way they know the best, with a generous donation from Altus Intervention making many of the activities possible.

Mr McMurtrie added: “The impact of the lockdowns on young people is still to be fully understood, but it is considerable. There is an evident loss of confidence in our children.

“The prospect of a Scout camp was a real challenge for some, and that is why it was so important to celebrate our anniversary in this way.

“After all, that’s how Baden Powell started it all in 1907, and that’s what made it a phenomenon that spread across the country and across the world.”