Dozens of youngsters celebrate 100 years of Scouts in Stonehaven

The 1st Stonehaven Scout Group took part in a range of fun activities during a camp at Templars' Park.

By Ellie Milne
Four children in Beavers uniforms running through Templars' Park
A group of 70 kids from the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers groups in Stonehaven took part in a special camp weekend. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A group of 70 youngsters have come together to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 1st Stonehaven Scout Group.

Boys and girls aged between six and 17 took part in a special camp event at Templars’ Park in Maryculter to mark the occasion this weekend.

The 1st Stonehaven Scout Group is split into four sections – Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and the recently relaunched Explorers – who do not usually attend camps together.

Three children hanging from bars in the obstacle course
The children all had a go at the assault course. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

However, their section leaders agreed it would be the perfect way to mark the group’s centenary.

Older children in attendance took the lead with the activities while the younger groups followed their example, before all coming together for a campfire singalong.

Gregor McMurtrie, group leader, said: “We mixed them all up and set them tasks to do, including some scouting classics – archery, the assault course, backwoods cooking, first aid skills and building rope bridges.

A headshot of 1st Stonehaven Scout Group leader Gregor McMurtrie
Gregor McMurtrie, also known as Akela, from the 1st Stonehaven Scout Group. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We also did a couple of new activities, like grass sledges and tie-dye T-shirt making. The camaraderie was exceptional – the older ones helped the younger ones, and the younger ones cheered the others along.

“The boys and girls showed great courage coming out on camp this weekend, but more importantly, they showed us how to have great fun.”

Finally marking 100 years

A young boy in his Beavers uniform running ahead of the obstacle course group
One of the Beavers running ahead during the assault course in Maryculter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Scouts first started in Stonehaven in 1921 but the group was unable to mark the centenary two years ago due to the Covid lockdowns.

For the first time in its history, scouting in Stonehaven was suspended.

Now, they have been able to celebrate in the way they know the best, with a generous donation from Altus Intervention making many of the activities possible.

A group photos of the children and leaders in the 1st Stonehaven Scout Group
A total of 70 children, aged between six and 17, were in attendance alongside 18 section leaders. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr McMurtrie added: “The impact of the lockdowns on young people is still to be fully understood, but it is considerable. There is an evident loss of confidence in our children.

“The prospect of a Scout camp was a real challenge for some, and that is why it was so important to celebrate our anniversary in this way.

“After all, that’s how Baden Powell started it all in 1907, and that’s what made it a phenomenon that spread across the country and across the world.”

Children crawling under a net as part of the Scouts assault course
Templars’ Park is the Scout campsite in Maryculter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

