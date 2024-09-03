REVEALED: Why the cost of new Macduff Aquarium has risen by £800,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVEALED: Why the cost of new Macduff Aquarium has risen by £800,000

The increased price will be debated at the next Banff and Buchan council meeting.

By Ross Hempseed
Macduff Marine Aquarium will undergo a major expansion, modernising the popular tourist attraction.
Macduff Marine Aquarium will undergo a major expansion, modernising the popular tourist attraction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Macduff Marine Aquarium is due to undergo a major expansion but it also comes with an expansion of the project’s budget.

The popular attraction, which opened in 1997, will be transformed thanks to money provided through the £20m Levelling Up fund.

It will include the modernisation of the existing building and a new two-storey extension.

Outside Macduff Marine Aquarium
Outside Macduff Marine Aquarium. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

It will also allow for improved exhibits using the latest technology, providing guests with a more immersive experience.

Also included in the design is a much-needed cafe on the first floor with an outdoor viewing platform offering panoramic views out towards the North Sea.

At the time, councillor Richard Menard said he was “dead impressed” with the new look aquarium.

“I’m keen to see this up and running, it will be a benefit to the whole area so let’s get on with it,” he said.

Digital rendering of proposed ground floor expansion at the Macduff Marine Aquarium.
The proposed ground floor expansion at the Macduff Marine Aquarium. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Council want to deliver more from Macduff Aquarium project

The project was initially projected to cost around £5.7million when it was backed unanimously by Aberdeenshire Council in April this year.

But now, as revealed in a contract via Public Contracts Scotland, the council has earmarked more than £6.5million for the project.

Floorplan shows new cafe on first floor.
The new cafe on the first floor. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

According to the notice, the work includes the construction of one single-storey and one two-storey extension to the Macduff Marine Aquarium to provide a café, improved reception, shop, staff, plant and workshop areas and larger display areas.

It also states that existing marine life displays will be largely untouched by the upgrades although much of the front façade will be removed and replaced.

Inside Macduff Marine Aquarium.
The transformation will improve the visitor experience. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Also included in the cost is landscaping and parking improvements.

The council told The Press and Journal the initial £5.7million budget was an “indicative cost”.

A spokesperson said: “While the initial £5.7million was an indicative cost of the original design work for Macduff Marine Aquarium, there are additional elements which we are provisionally looking to deliver, linked to external funding sources, which will be subject to a report to full council later this month.”

Banff and Buchan Area Committee will meet on September 10 to discuss the proposals further.

