REVEALED: Why the cost of new Macduff Aquarium has risen by £800,000

Macduff Marine Aquarium is due to undergo a major expansion but it also comes with an expansion of the project’s budget.

The popular attraction, which opened in 1997, will be transformed thanks to money provided through the £20m Levelling Up fund.

It will include the modernisation of the existing building and a new two-storey extension.

It will also allow for improved exhibits using the latest technology, providing guests with a more immersive experience.

Also included in the design is a much-needed cafe on the first floor with an outdoor viewing platform offering panoramic views out towards the North Sea.

At the time, councillor Richard Menard said he was “dead impressed” with the new look aquarium.

“I’m keen to see this up and running, it will be a benefit to the whole area so let’s get on with it,” he said.

Council want to deliver more from Macduff Aquarium project

The project was initially projected to cost around £5.7million when it was backed unanimously by Aberdeenshire Council in April this year.

But now, as revealed in a contract via Public Contracts Scotland, the council has earmarked more than £6.5million for the project.

According to the notice, the work includes the construction of one single-storey and one two-storey extension to the Macduff Marine Aquarium to provide a café, improved reception, shop, staff, plant and workshop areas and larger display areas.

It also states that existing marine life displays will be largely untouched by the upgrades although much of the front façade will be removed and replaced.

Also included in the cost is landscaping and parking improvements.

The council told The Press and Journal the initial £5.7million budget was an “indicative cost”.

A spokesperson said: “While the initial £5.7million was an indicative cost of the original design work for Macduff Marine Aquarium, there are additional elements which we are provisionally looking to deliver, linked to external funding sources, which will be subject to a report to full council later this month.”

Banff and Buchan Area Committee will meet on September 10 to discuss the proposals further.