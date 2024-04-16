‘Let’s get on with it!’: Multi-million-pound Macduff Marine Aquarium revamp approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Let’s get on with it!’: Multi-million-pound Macduff Marine Aquarium revamp approved

The development will add a new cafe, educational spaces and improved exhibits to one of Aberdeenshire's most popular attractions.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the Macduff Marine Aquarium expansion. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
An artist impression of the Macduff Marine Aquarium expansion. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Plans for a multi-million pound expansion of the much-loved Macduff Marine Aquarium have been approved with the hope it will create a “world class visitor experience”.

The modernisation of the existing building and new two-storey extension will feature improved exhibits using the latest technology, providing guests with a more immersive experience.

A much sought-after cafe will be created on the first floor which will feature an outdoor viewing platform boasting breathtaking views of the North Sea.

Macduff Marine Aquarium is one of the most popular attractions in Aberdeenshire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Macduff aquarium has been a popular attraction since it opened back in 1997.

It is one of the most visited tourist spots in Aberdeenshire, with more than 51,500 visitors recorded between April 2022 and March 2023.

What will be included in the Macduff expansion plans?

The extension will house a new entrance foyer and larger reception space along with a bigger shop filled with souvenirs.

It will also have a learning space, toilets and staff rooms on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, a single story extension will be added to the east of the building including a lobster hatchery, activity area, quarantine tanks, a laboratory, workshop and storage space.

The proposed ground floor extension at the Macduff Marine Aquarium. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

There will be some changes made outside too.

Youngsters will be able to have fun at the improved play area while a new walkway will be added along the sea wall that will link to existing coastal paths.

The new cafe will be found on the first floor. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

The project will be funded by a share of the £20 million bid that was awarded the Aberdeenshire Council from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

New jobs are expected to be created while the extension is built and once the venue reopens.

Was anyone against it?

Four objections had been made to the council ahead of the meeting.

Those against the plans claimed the proposed cafe would take much-needed trade away from local businesses.

Julia Mckay wrote to the council voicing her opposition to the change.

An artist impression of the new entrance to the Macduff Marine Aquarium. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

She said the extension would make the aquarium “more of an eyesore than it already is”.

The objector also raised concerns that the development would lead to an increase in traffic, “screaming” children, and anti-social behaviour at night.

Akira Hippisley also spoke out against the plans.

He said: “Local businesses cannot compete with a 100-cover restaurant that will command excellent views.

“Instead of rejuvenating the local area, it’s doing the total opposite.”

New walkways will be formed around the aquarium building. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

But Catharine Clark welcomed the proposed eatery, after a recent visit was marred by the lack of snacks…

She said: “I arrived at the aquarium expecting a cafe after a long journey travelling here.

“My stay was cut short due to a lack of cafe.”

VisitScotland boss praised ‘world class visitor experience’

The council’s business services team argued the extension would make the north of Aberdeenshire and the wider region “more attractive” and encourage more visitors.

Meanwhile, the regional director for VisitScotland, David Jackson, said it would create a “world class visitor experience” for Macduff.

The Macduff venue is popular with visitors of all ages. Image: Macduff Marine Aquarium

What did councillors have to say about the aquarium plan?

The proposal went before members of the Banff and Buchan area committee this morning.

Councillor Mark Findlater “wholeheartedly” supported the project.

“I’ve visited the aquarium many times, the staff are brilliant there and it’s always changing and very interesting,” he said.

Baby Stingrays can be found at Macduff Marine Aquarium. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Committee chairwoman Doreen Mair also welcomed the extra educational spaces and said they could be useful to inform visitors of the sea that surrounds them.

She explained: “It would be good if cruise passengers arriving in Peterhead or Aberdeen come to the aquarium and find out about the sea they were sailing across.”

Fellow councillor Richard Menard stated he was “dead impressed” with the plan.

He added: “I’m keen to see this up and running, it will be a benefit to the whole area so let’s get on with it.”

The committee went on to unanimously grant the application.

Conversation