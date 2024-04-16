‘Let’s get on with it!’: Multi-million-pound Macduff Marine Aquarium revamp approved

Plans for a multi-million pound expansion of the much-loved Macduff Marine Aquarium have been approved with the hope it will create a “world class visitor experience”.

The modernisation of the existing building and new two-storey extension will feature improved exhibits using the latest technology, providing guests with a more immersive experience.

A much sought-after cafe will be created on the first floor which will feature an outdoor viewing platform boasting breathtaking views of the North Sea.

The Macduff aquarium has been a popular attraction since it opened back in 1997.

It is one of the most visited tourist spots in Aberdeenshire, with more than 51,500 visitors recorded between April 2022 and March 2023.

What will be included in the Macduff expansion plans?

The extension will house a new entrance foyer and larger reception space along with a bigger shop filled with souvenirs.

It will also have a learning space, toilets and staff rooms on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, a single story extension will be added to the east of the building including a lobster hatchery, activity area, quarantine tanks, a laboratory, workshop and storage space.

There will be some changes made outside too.

Youngsters will be able to have fun at the improved play area while a new walkway will be added along the sea wall that will link to existing coastal paths.

The project will be funded by a share of the £20 million bid that was awarded the Aberdeenshire Council from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

New jobs are expected to be created while the extension is built and once the venue reopens.

Was anyone against it?

Four objections had been made to the council ahead of the meeting.

Those against the plans claimed the proposed cafe would take much-needed trade away from local businesses.

Julia Mckay wrote to the council voicing her opposition to the change.

She said the extension would make the aquarium “more of an eyesore than it already is”.

The objector also raised concerns that the development would lead to an increase in traffic, “screaming” children, and anti-social behaviour at night.

Akira Hippisley also spoke out against the plans.

He said: “Local businesses cannot compete with a 100-cover restaurant that will command excellent views.

“Instead of rejuvenating the local area, it’s doing the total opposite.”

But Catharine Clark welcomed the proposed eatery, after a recent visit was marred by the lack of snacks…

She said: “I arrived at the aquarium expecting a cafe after a long journey travelling here.

“My stay was cut short due to a lack of cafe.”

VisitScotland boss praised ‘world class visitor experience’

The council’s business services team argued the extension would make the north of Aberdeenshire and the wider region “more attractive” and encourage more visitors.

Meanwhile, the regional director for VisitScotland, David Jackson, said it would create a “world class visitor experience” for Macduff.

What did councillors have to say about the aquarium plan?

The proposal went before members of the Banff and Buchan area committee this morning.

Councillor Mark Findlater “wholeheartedly” supported the project.

“I’ve visited the aquarium many times, the staff are brilliant there and it’s always changing and very interesting,” he said.

Committee chairwoman Doreen Mair also welcomed the extra educational spaces and said they could be useful to inform visitors of the sea that surrounds them.

She explained: “It would be good if cruise passengers arriving in Peterhead or Aberdeen come to the aquarium and find out about the sea they were sailing across.”

Fellow councillor Richard Menard stated he was “dead impressed” with the plan.

He added: “I’m keen to see this up and running, it will be a benefit to the whole area so let’s get on with it.”

The committee went on to unanimously grant the application.