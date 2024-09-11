Northfield community at the heart of local social hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Northfield community at the heart of local social hub

David Smith wants the community to take an active role in the project's developments.

By Jenna Scott
The community is at the heart of The Hub
The community is at the heart of The Hub

Aberdeen community worker David Smith wants to support “local people fight inequalities” as he takes the reins at a Northfield social hub.

David, of Huntly, was welcomed with open arms by the Northfield community when he took on a leading position at Middlefield Community Project, referred to as The Hub, back in January.

In the last eight months, David has settled into his new role with ease, establishing a strong rapport with locals, staff and volunteers.

David Smith was appointed Project Co-Ordinator in 2024.

He said: “I’m definitely fighting more inequalities here, or supporting local people fight inequalities. That’s what I think I’m all about and trying to help people the best I can.

“It’s so different but yet so similar to previous jobs and similarities for me would be that it’s all about building relationships. It’s all about addressing equality, it’s all about working with people at their own pace.

“We’re taking a real nurturing approach to people’s learning and creating a safe space that has safe people in it as well. That is our ethos.”

David, a former Community Learning and Development Officer at Aberdeen FC Community Trust (AFCT), has been invested in community work since childhood.
With around two decades of experience, the Huntly native wants to help localise the impact he can make whilst encouraging members of the public to follow suit.

And Northfield was an area that strongly appealed to him.

“I really wanted my next chapter to be back working on a community project, and I think if I’d asked for any area of Aberdeen, Northfield would have been right up there as one of my favourite places to work.

“Anyone I’ve ever spoke to who worked in this area can’t speak highly enough of it. We need to get these voices out more.

“In my last role, I actually done a lot of work in Northfield Academy. That’s had a hard time over the last few years, but it’s genuinely my favourite school that I’ve worked in.

“Other ones are really close, but the young people in Northfield were really empathetic. I found them to be kind, I found them to be real hard working; and all the staff are doing their best and were incredible.

The Adult Learning Group take part in various programmes.

“So, I really want to come back and work here because I also know there’s also issues in the community,” he said, highlighting poverty and substance abuse to be frequent talking points in the area.

The Hub sets out to alleviate poverty and prevent social isolation through a series of community-driven projects, bringing people of all ages together at its base in the former Henry Rae Community Centre.

David plans to expand on current initiatives whilst implementing fresh developments he assures will be “dictated by the community.”

He said: “Hopefully what we’ve got is structure and support and training to help people develop and grow and meet the needs of the community as well.”

Among his ideas include the introduction of music schemes, sports, and making arts and crafts more accessible to young people, and enhancing adult learning programmes.

“I’m trying to bring some music into the place, maybe a bit of sports for younger folk and better art and crafts for young people, but we’re also looking at how we join the dots to adult learning, adult mental health, family support and beyond,” he added.

Clan Cancer Support has also partnered with The Hub, offering support and assistance to anyone who, or whose loved ones, has been diagnosed with cancer; and CFINE promote outreach work monthly to help with financial struggles.

Clan Cancer Support visits The Hub to offer help and advice to locals.

This is in addition to The Hub carrying out parent and toddler groups, a youth flat, a bike club and men’s shed, and various adult learning programmes.

And occasionally, David enjoys welcoming Dotty the Dachshund, a therapy pet, into the building as the pup “lights up everyone’s day.”

He added: “I’m not going to be changing anything, just hopefully adding value; and I think part of my role is to support the staff. There are incredible staff here, so making sure they’re well and have all the skills and the tools they need to do their job properly is a really big part of it as well.”

But it’s not just the staff’s hardwork that brings a smile to David’s face.

The community worker said he gets a “buzz” whenever Hub users have achieved a milestone – whether it be through one of the project’s programmes or a personal goal.

“That’s the bit that gives you the buzz about the job. There are some days that you maybe don’t see the wood for the trees, you know, we didn’t think we’re making progress; are you getting there; sometimes you’ve had a bad day or backward step, and then you get those moments to think ‘oh that’s how we do it’.

“I think it’s really humbling that young folk and people, mostly young people, let you in their lives, and let you share that with them.

“I think that’s a really nice thing. And that’s really something that I’ll never take for granted,” he said.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Years of delays could soon be over for the Baird and Anchor units in Aberdeen.
Why new Baird and Anchor centres in Aberdeen will open five years late and…
Austin Arango Smith died in Colombia on Sunday. Image: Facebook.
Heartbroken mum of Banff fisherman pays tribute to 'loving and caring' son at funeral…
Police visited the store this morning to investigate the incident.
16-year-old worker left shaken after armed robber raids Northfield shop
Asda, Dyce.
Prolific Aberdeen shoplifter stole DVDs worth more than £5,000
The Romany man had a problem with alcohol abuse and his partner had been a victim of domestic violence
Ten people falling victim to domestic abuse in region every day, new figures
Clinterty roundabout
Roadworks to remain in place today on A96 at Clinterty roundabout
Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Lout's chilling acid threat to ex partner and her family
Shopfront of new Mint Velvet store in Union Square
Mint Velvet welcomes customers to its new Union Square store
From left: John Wink, Mark Anderson, Scott McCombie, Bruce McCombie, Ashley Adams, Karan Batra, Calum Wright and Philip Adams outside the Stag Hotel in Banchory.
'Banchory Buzz' for Big Mannys' Pizza as new branch opens
Liam and Noel Gallagher
No pre-sales or miserable queues for this Aberdeen Oasis concert

Conversation