Northfield community at the heart of local social hub

Aberdeen community worker David Smith wants to support “local people fight inequalities” as he takes the reins at a Northfield social hub.

David, of Huntly, was welcomed with open arms by the Northfield community when he took on a leading position at Middlefield Community Project, referred to as The Hub, back in January.

In the last eight months, David has settled into his new role with ease, establishing a strong rapport with locals, staff and volunteers.

He said: “I’m definitely fighting more inequalities here, or supporting local people fight inequalities. That’s what I think I’m all about and trying to help people the best I can.

“It’s so different but yet so similar to previous jobs and similarities for me would be that it’s all about building relationships. It’s all about addressing equality, it’s all about working with people at their own pace.

“We’re taking a real nurturing approach to people’s learning and creating a safe space that has safe people in it as well. That is our ethos.”

David, a former Community Learning and Development Officer at Aberdeen FC Community Trust (AFCT), has been invested in community work since childhood.

With around two decades of experience, the Huntly native wants to help localise the impact he can make whilst encouraging members of the public to follow suit.

And Northfield was an area that strongly appealed to him.

“I really wanted my next chapter to be back working on a community project, and I think if I’d asked for any area of Aberdeen, Northfield would have been right up there as one of my favourite places to work.

“Anyone I’ve ever spoke to who worked in this area can’t speak highly enough of it. We need to get these voices out more.

“In my last role, I actually done a lot of work in Northfield Academy. That’s had a hard time over the last few years, but it’s genuinely my favourite school that I’ve worked in.

“Other ones are really close, but the young people in Northfield were really empathetic. I found them to be kind, I found them to be real hard working; and all the staff are doing their best and were incredible.

“So, I really want to come back and work here because I also know there’s also issues in the community,” he said, highlighting poverty and substance abuse to be frequent talking points in the area.

The Hub sets out to alleviate poverty and prevent social isolation through a series of community-driven projects, bringing people of all ages together at its base in the former Henry Rae Community Centre.

David plans to expand on current initiatives whilst implementing fresh developments he assures will be “dictated by the community.”

He said: “Hopefully what we’ve got is structure and support and training to help people develop and grow and meet the needs of the community as well.”

Among his ideas include the introduction of music schemes, sports, and making arts and crafts more accessible to young people, and enhancing adult learning programmes.

“I’m trying to bring some music into the place, maybe a bit of sports for younger folk and better art and crafts for young people, but we’re also looking at how we join the dots to adult learning, adult mental health, family support and beyond,” he added.

Clan Cancer Support has also partnered with The Hub, offering support and assistance to anyone who, or whose loved ones, has been diagnosed with cancer; and CFINE promote outreach work monthly to help with financial struggles.

This is in addition to The Hub carrying out parent and toddler groups, a youth flat, a bike club and men’s shed, and various adult learning programmes.

And occasionally, David enjoys welcoming Dotty the Dachshund, a therapy pet, into the building as the pup “lights up everyone’s day.”

He added: “I’m not going to be changing anything, just hopefully adding value; and I think part of my role is to support the staff. There are incredible staff here, so making sure they’re well and have all the skills and the tools they need to do their job properly is a really big part of it as well.”

But it’s not just the staff’s hardwork that brings a smile to David’s face.

The community worker said he gets a “buzz” whenever Hub users have achieved a milestone – whether it be through one of the project’s programmes or a personal goal.

“That’s the bit that gives you the buzz about the job. There are some days that you maybe don’t see the wood for the trees, you know, we didn’t think we’re making progress; are you getting there; sometimes you’ve had a bad day or backward step, and then you get those moments to think ‘oh that’s how we do it’.

“I think it’s really humbling that young folk and people, mostly young people, let you in their lives, and let you share that with them.

“I think that’s a really nice thing. And that’s really something that I’ll never take for granted,” he said.