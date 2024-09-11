HR leaders to explore a respectful work culture at cHeRries Business Breakfast in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

HR leaders to explore a respectful work culture at cHeRries Business Breakfast in Aberdeen

Join Louise Lang of Lang & Co to gain practical insights into creating respectful workplace cultures, with perspectives from real-life application and experiential learning.

Charlotte Cairney
Louise Lang wearing a black jacket and yellow top.
Louise Lang of Lang&Co.

cHeRries will hold its second Business Breakfast at Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen next month.

The event will focus on some of the brightest human resources and personnel professionals in the industry.

This year, attendees will have the opportunity to join an engaging session hosted by Louise Lang of Lang & Co, featuring a case study from Katherine Webster, employee engagement manager at Stork.

Katherine will describe the journey Stork UK have taken to develop their award-winning, respectful and inclusive culture. This session will tell the story of the path they are on and how their partnership with Lang & Co is supporting the journey.

cHeRries Business Breakfast will share insights

Both Louise and Katherine believe that by sharing these insights the delegates in the room will takeaway something new in creating their inclusive and respectful workplace culture.

The sponsors of the event said: “Lang & Co are thrilled to be title sponsor of the upcoming cHeRries Breakfast. These events are invaluable for fostering engagement, addressing pertinent topics that impact business, people teams, and organisational development. See you in October!”

Louise Lang, who brings more than 30 years of human resources experience, has a passion for fostering personal and professional growth within individuals, teams and organisations.

A master practitioner in neurolinguistic programming and an advocate for mental health in the workplace, Louise combines her expertise with a deep understanding of employee engagement to deliver transformative solutions.

Her consultancy, Lang & Co, specialises in creating positive workplace cultures through tailored training, engagement and consultancy services that help businesses unlock their teams’ potential and boost overall performance.

Event to benefit all

This session will focus on how organisations can shift their culture to be more inclusive and respectful. Louise highlights the value of the event: “HR professionals across all levels will benefit from this event, whether it be from the content or the opportunity to network with other individuals.

“In addition to human resources professionals, we also encourage leaders to attend. This is a great opportunity to gain insights, as they are the ambassadors within organisations, driving change in their teams and leading by example.”

With a focus on inclusivity and cultural transformation, this session promises to leave attendees with new insights and ideas to bring back to their own organisations.

Tickets for the event, which takes place on Wednesday October 2 from 8.15am to 11.30am, are £25 or a table of 10 for £225 (all plus VAT) and include breakfast rolls and refreshments. 

Visit the cHeRries Business Breakfast website to secure your place today.

