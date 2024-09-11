HR leaders to explore a respectful work culture at cHeRries Business Breakfast in Aberdeen

cHeRries will hold its second Business Breakfast at Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen next month.

The event will focus on some of the brightest human resources and personnel professionals in the industry.

This year, attendees will have the opportunity to join an engaging session hosted by Louise Lang of Lang & Co, featuring a case study from Katherine Webster, employee engagement manager at Stork.

Katherine will describe the journey Stork UK have taken to develop their award-winning, respectful and inclusive culture. This session will tell the story of the path they are on and how their partnership with Lang & Co is supporting the journey.

cHeRries Business Breakfast will share insights

Both Louise and Katherine believe that by sharing these insights the delegates in the room will takeaway something new in creating their inclusive and respectful workplace culture.

The sponsors of the event said: “Lang & Co are thrilled to be title sponsor of the upcoming cHeRries Breakfast. These events are invaluable for fostering engagement, addressing pertinent topics that impact business, people teams, and organisational development. See you in October!”

Louise Lang, who brings more than 30 years of human resources experience, has a passion for fostering personal and professional growth within individuals, teams and organisations.

A master practitioner in neurolinguistic programming and an advocate for mental health in the workplace, Louise combines her expertise with a deep understanding of employee engagement to deliver transformative solutions.

Her consultancy, Lang & Co, specialises in creating positive workplace cultures through tailored training, engagement and consultancy services that help businesses unlock their teams’ potential and boost overall performance.

Event to benefit all

This session will focus on how organisations can shift their culture to be more inclusive and respectful. Louise highlights the value of the event: “HR professionals across all levels will benefit from this event, whether it be from the content or the opportunity to network with other individuals.

“In addition to human resources professionals, we also encourage leaders to attend. This is a great opportunity to gain insights, as they are the ambassadors within organisations, driving change in their teams and leading by example.”

With a focus on inclusivity and cultural transformation, this session promises to leave attendees with new insights and ideas to bring back to their own organisations.

Tickets for the event, which takes place on Wednesday October 2 from 8.15am to 11.30am, are £25 or a table of 10 for £225 (all plus VAT) and include breakfast rolls and refreshments.

Visit the cHeRries Business Breakfast website to secure your place today.