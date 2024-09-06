Part of A90 at Stonehaven closed after collision

Part of the A90 road between Aberdeen and Dundee has been closed at Stonehaven due to a collision this evening.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm at the Stonehaven junction near Dunnottar on the major route, with the northbound being closed as a result.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances, with ones coming from Stonehaven, as well as from Altens in Aberdeen and Laurencekirk to the south.

They went to the collision at 9.33pm this evening.

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed all three appliances had left at 10.07pm.

Posting on Twitter, Traffic Scotland urged drivers to use an alternative route due to the incident on the road, which is maintained by Amey NE Trunk Roads.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.