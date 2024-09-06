Banks o’ Dee co-boss Josh Winton pleased to overcome Deveronvale

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton was pleased they found a way past Deveronvale to move up to third in the Breedon Highland League.

The Aberdeen outfit defeated the Banffers 1-0 at Spain Park courtesy of new signing Liam Duell’s second goal in as many games.

Dee were frustrated for long spells by resilient Vale defending and some good saves from goalkeeper Ethan Hopkinson.

The hosts also had to see out the final quarter with 10 men after captain Kane Winton was sent off.

But after moving to within five points of leaders Brechin City, having played a game more, Josh Winton said: “I’m really pleased with the performance.

“We created plenty of chances we just didn’t put them away.

“Liam did well to get the goal, he’s come in and done really well in his first couple of games.”

On his brother Kane’s dismissal, Winton added: “He had two or three fouls. It felt like there were a lot of fouls during the game and maybe he’s been unlucky.

“The flow of the game changed once we went down to 10 men and it altered our substitutions as well.

“I didn’t think Deveronvale caused us too many problems when we went down to 10 and we still looked like we could score which was pleasing.”

Match action

In the first period Vale’s Hopkinson made good saves to deny Max Alexander and Lachie MacLeod, who also tugged a shot narrowly wide from 15 yards.

Mark Gilmour also came close for Dee with his strike from Kane Winton’s knockdown cleared off the line by Murray Esson.

Early in the second period Hopkinson parried Duell’s effort from the right side of the area and Michael Philipson hit the left post from 12 yards on the rebound.

At the other end Vale’s Jack Mitchell evaded the offside trap but blasted his shot over the crossbar from inside the box.

The breakthrough came on 58 minutes. Alexander’s shot from 15 yards was blocked, but ricocheted for Duell to gleefully smash into the net from close range.

Midway through the second period Winton was dismissed.

The midfielder was booked for a first half tussle off the ball with Harry Noble and received a second yellow card from referee Owen Lawrence for a foul on sub Rogan Read.

Despite having 10 men Dee still created chances with Hopkinson repelling Duell, sub Scott Milne and Philipson.

As time ticked down Vale committed more bodies forward in search of an equaliser.

They came close on 76 minutes when Mitchell’s cross from the right found Ben Hermiston, whose header was superbly clawed away by goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

The Banffers’ last chance came in the dying embers as sub Cameron Angus hooked a shot over from close range.

Positives for Vale to take

Deveronvale remain 13th in the table after their fifth straight defeat in all competitions.

Player-manager Garry Wood said: “I thought it was a really good performance. You come here and expect Banks o’ Dee to have a lot of the ball.

“But our shape was really good and we limited them in terms of chances.

“Once they went down to 10 we pushed three or four men up front and had a few chances but it didn’t quite fall for us.

“We’re disappointed with the result, but it was another positive performance from the guys.”