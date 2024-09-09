Temperatures could drop below freezing this week as warm spell ends for the north

Temperatures across the north of Scotland could drop below freezing this week as a late summer warm spell comes to an end.

The region has enjoyed warm weather this weekend with 26C recorded in Aviemore on Saturday.

However, by Thursday temperatures are set to plummet.

The Met Office says will see overnight lows of 2°C and highs of just 7°C as autumn weather begins to roll in.

Met Office says temperatures could drop below freezing

The forecaster even says there is a chance temperatures will drop below freezing in parts of the region.

Cold snaps will also hit many areas of Aberdeenshire experiencing lows of 2°C on Thursday night.

The mercury in Aberdeen and Inverness on Thursday could drop as low as 5°C.

Oban will see temperatures dip to 6°C, but because of wind chill will feel much colder

The cold spell could lead to frost in some areas.

Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office forecaster, said: “As we move into the middle of next week we introduce colder air.

“It will be quite cold for the time of year for many areas with temperatures below average.”

The dip will be followed by another rise in temperatures with highs of 17-18°C for many parts of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland by next weekend.

Inverness is set for a high of 17°C on Saturday, with Aberdonians set to see 18°C on Sunday.

A Met Office forecaster said the long-range weather forecast for Friday to Sunday was a cool picture.

He said: “Many areas will be dry at first under a ridge of high pressure, although an increasing chance of cloud, rain and strengthening winds in at least northwestern areas by and during the weekend, with the best of any lengthy drier and brighter spells in southern and eastern parts.

“After a cool start to the period, temperatures will recover during the weekend as a westerly flow becomes established.

“While confidence is low, by the middle of next week there are signs that high pressure may become increasingly influential on the weather across the UK, and potentially become rather warm in places.

“That said, some rain or showers are still possible, more especially in the south and/or far northwest.”