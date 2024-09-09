Temperatures could drop below freezing this week as warm spell ends for the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Temperatures could drop below freezing this week as warm spell ends for the north

Aviemore recorded a temperature of 26C on Saturday.

By Louise Glen
Met Office temperature dip
Temperatures are set to dip. Image: Met Office.

Temperatures across the north of Scotland could drop below freezing this week as a late summer warm spell comes to an end.

The region has enjoyed warm weather this weekend with 26C recorded in Aviemore on Saturday.

However, by Thursday temperatures are set to plummet.

The Met Office says will see overnight lows of 2°C and highs of just 7°C as autumn weather begins to roll in.

Met Office says temperatures could drop below freezing

The forecaster even says there is a chance temperatures will drop below freezing in parts of the region.

Cold snaps will also hit many areas of Aberdeenshire experiencing lows of 2°C on Thursday night.

The mercury in Aberdeen and Inverness on Thursday could drop as low as 5°C.

Oban will see temperatures dip to 6°C, but because of wind chill will feel much colder

The cold spell could lead to frost in some areas.

Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office forecaster, said: “As we move into the middle of next week we introduce colder air.

“It will be quite cold for the time of year for many areas with temperatures below average.”

The dip will be followed by another rise in temperatures with highs of 17-18°C for many parts of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland by next weekend.

Inverness is set for a high of 17°C on Saturday, with Aberdonians set to see 18°C on Sunday.

A Met Office forecaster said the long-range weather forecast for Friday to Sunday was a cool picture.

He said: “Many areas will be dry at first under a ridge of high pressure, although an increasing chance of cloud, rain and strengthening winds in at least northwestern areas by and during the weekend, with the best of any lengthy drier and brighter spells in southern and eastern parts.

“After a cool start to the period, temperatures will recover during the weekend as a westerly flow becomes established.

“While confidence is low, by the middle of next week there are signs that high pressure may become increasingly influential on the weather across the UK, and potentially become rather warm in places.

“That said, some rain or showers are still possible, more especially in the south and/or far northwest.”

