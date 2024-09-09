Two people hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following A9 crash at Kingussie

Two people are in hospital with “serious injuries” following a three vehicle crash on the A9 Inverness to Perth road at the weekend.

The crash occurred on the major Highland road near Kingussie just before 2pm on Sunday, September 8.

It involved a southbound navy Volvo XC90 and two cars travelling north, a white Ford Focus and a white Peugeot Boxer.

Emergency services including police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene, with the A9 closed in both directions due to the crash.

The male driver and the female passenger of the Volvo, both aged 63 years, were taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital.

They are receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The drivers of the other two cars did not require medical treatment.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, Road Policing North, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote incident number 1829 of Sunday, September 8 when calling.”

The road reopened to traffic at around 9pm on Sunday.