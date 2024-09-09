Firefighters called to two-vehicle crash on A90 near Ellon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighters called to two-vehicle crash on A90 near Ellon

The crash happened six miles north of Ellon.

By Michelle Henderson
Fire crews, ambulances and police responding to A90 crash at Toll of Birness.
Crews were called to the A90 at Toll of Birness this morning after a two-vehicle crash. Image: Supplied.

The A90 is closed after a two-vehicle crash near Ellon.

The incident happened on the Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road at Toll of Birness shortly after 11am this morning.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene at around 11.15 am.

The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

The road remains closed to all traffic, near its junction with the A952, as police work to clear the scene.

Firefighters called to A90 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched firefighters to the scene, around six miles north of Ellon.

A spokesperson confirmed all occupants were out of the vehicles upon arrival at the scene.

Crews used small tools to make the vehicle safe.

The stop message was received at 11.36am, with crews leaving the scene just moments later.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

