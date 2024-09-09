Firefighters called to two-vehicle crash on A90 near Ellon

The A90 is closed after a two-vehicle crash near Ellon.

The incident happened on the Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road at Toll of Birness shortly after 11am this morning.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene at around 11.15 am.

The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

The road remains closed to all traffic, near its junction with the A952, as police work to clear the scene.

Firefighters called to A90 crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched firefighters to the scene, around six miles north of Ellon.

A spokesperson confirmed all occupants were out of the vehicles upon arrival at the scene.

Crews used small tools to make the vehicle safe.

The stop message was received at 11.36am, with crews leaving the scene just moments later.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.