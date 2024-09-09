Two teenagers charged after pensioner ‘seriously injured’ in Stornoway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Two teenagers charged after pensioner ‘seriously injured’ in Stornoway

Police were called to a disturbance in the town on Saturday night.

By Ross Hempseed
Breaking news logo
Image: DC Thomson.

Two teenagers have been charged following a “serious” assault on a pensioner in Stornoway.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a premises on Macaulay Road in the town just before 11pm on Saturday.

It is believed the incident took place at the Co-Op store.

Police have confirmed a 70-year-old man was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”.

Two male youths, aged 14, have since been charged in connection.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.50pm on Saturday, September 7, we were made aware of a disturbance within a premises on Macaulay Road, Stornoway.

“Officers attended and a 70-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Two 14-year-old male youths have been charged in connection and a report will be sent to Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.”

More from Highlands & Islands

BSW Sawmill, Corpach Fort william.
Lochaber saw doctor celebrates 50 years in the job
Man's body recovered from River Farrar in the Highlands. Image: Supplied.
Man's body recovered from River Farrar in the Highlands
Officers at the scene of a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Jasperimage.
Two people hospitalised with 'serious injuries' following A9 crash at Kingussie
Met Office temperature dip
Temperatures could drop below freezing this week as warm spell ends for the north
The crash on the A82 involved two cars, one towing a caravan. Image: Supplied
Four people taken to hospital after crash on A82 at Commando Memorial
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A peeping Tom electrician and a Fraserburgh killing
A9 crash at Kingussie - road diversion.
A9 reopen following three-vehicle crash near Kingussie
Crown Bar on Wick High Street.
Police cordon off Wick pub after overnight break-in
Karen Gillan with a baby bump.
Pregnant Inverness actress Karen Gillan reveals baby bump at Toronto Film Festival
Chris Fleming, Jayne Harris and Barri Ghai travel the length and breadth of the UK hunting down ghosts and paranormal activity.
Ghost hunting in Oban and Hebrides? Four spooky spots as hunt begins TV series

Conversation