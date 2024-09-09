Two teenagers charged after pensioner ‘seriously injured’ in Stornoway

Two teenagers have been charged following a “serious” assault on a pensioner in Stornoway.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a premises on Macaulay Road in the town just before 11pm on Saturday.

It is believed the incident took place at the Co-Op store.

Police have confirmed a 70-year-old man was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”.

Two male youths, aged 14, have since been charged in connection.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.50pm on Saturday, September 7, we were made aware of a disturbance within a premises on Macaulay Road, Stornoway.

“Officers attended and a 70-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Two 14-year-old male youths have been charged in connection and a report will be sent to Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.”