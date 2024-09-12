Motorcyclist taken to hospital following A93 crash near Crathes

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash near Crathes.
Police and paramedics were called to the A93 between Drumoak and Crathes on Thursday afternoon.
The crash involved a motorcycle and a car.
Officers confirmed the male rider was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The road was closed for a short time while recovery was arranged.
It has since reopened to traffic.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on the A93 at Crathes, Banchory.
“The male rider has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment and recovery has been arranged.”
