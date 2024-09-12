Overtime, recruitment and even SANDWICH spending crackdown as NHS Grampian faces financial chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Overtime, recruitment and even SANDWICH spending crackdown as NHS Grampian faces financial chaos

A number of cuts were made as the health board faces a staggering £82.5m overspend for the year.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Catering costs are to be cut following a financial review of NHS Grampian. Image: Ben Hendry and Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter

NHS Grampian will slash staff overtime, cut agency workers and even slice sandwich spending as bosses battle to save £35 million.

The drastic proposals were made as the health board faces a staggering £82.5m overspend for the year.

Finance chief Alex Stephen presented an update to the NHS Grampian board this morning, describing how debt has mounted since Covid.

The report outlined a number of cost cutting measures that were later agreed in a bid to help NHS Grampian balance its books.

But, health chiefs have promised that the changes will not impact patients and their care – or staff and their jobs.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

How did NHS Grampian get here?

The finance boss said a number of reasons are to blame for the cash challenges.

This includes caring for an increasing number of elderly people and other patients being diagnosed with multiple health issues.

New technologies, expensive medicines and the introduction of new services, such as the Covid vaccination programme, have also played a part.

The covid vaccination programme has cost the NHS additional cash. Image: Shutterstock

While ongoing recruitment challenges have led to the health board relying on drafting in “expensive” agency staff to cover shifts.

Mr Stephen also revealed that NHS Grampian is still working through a backlog of services that were delayed due to the pandemic.

What will be cut to save cash?

A major savings plan was drawn up with a number of proposals that should enable the health board to claw back around £35m.

NHS Grampian is aiming to reduce medicine waste which could save a whopping £2.3m.

While £3.6m could be saved by cutting back on the use of temporary agency staff.

But, medical chiefs admit this will be “challenging” in specific areas such as the neonatal unit, cardiac cath labs, endoscopy and intensive therapy unit.

NHS Grampian’s interim Chief Executive Adam Coldwells. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Interim chief executive Adam Coldwells confirmed that “safety caveats” will be in place to ensure additional staff can still be taken on if required.

The health board will also stop recruiting any non-patient facing posts until the end of its financial year.

If one of these jobs is deemed to be essential, the NHS will look to cover the post internally.

Staff overtime training cuts

Nursing staff will no longer be paid for overtime used to carry out essential training in a move that will save £300,000.

Mr Coldwells stressed that this particular cut would not impact patients or their crucial treatments.

“We are really keen that we have a well-trained workforce,” he stated.

“The Agenda for Change has included additional time as part of that for people to have protected time for learning and training.

“Some of that will now be in place going forward that we didn’t have before.”

NHS Grampian’s director of finance Alex Stephen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Stephen explained: “If you are an A&E doctor working 12 hours a day, you probably don’t have time to do your mandatory training which might take four to five hours.

“You have to fit that in outside your working hours when you aren’t caring for patients.”

But despite all of these staff changes, the medical bosses are adamant that their employees are still vitally important.

NHS Grampian board chairwoman Alison Evison. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

NHS Grampian Board chairwoman Alison Evison said: “We are focused on looking at the financial challenge in front of us but also will ensure we are looking at our staff.

“They are the ones providing services and they are crucial to everything.”

Catering cash woes

Meanwhile, hospital meals could be hit too in a bid to save £800,000.

The report revealed that the number of meals being ordered everyday exceeds its current bed levels.

And patients ordering sandwiches as well as a main meal will soon be told the snacks are off limits.

Others were found to be ordering from an alternative menu which should only be available to those with a specific clinical or nutritional need.

Sweet and sour chicken served up at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

But, the sandwich saga is a historical problem that has been changed in a bid to improve the system.

In previous years, hospital wards would order excess food in case someone was admitted in the middle of the night.

Now, if someone is admitted and is in need of a bite to eat, the ward can get one sandwich sent up instead.

Taxis and printers also face the axe

Taxis to transport dialysis patients has left the health board with a £656,000 overspend.

This figure is expected to remain the same over the next year.

But, the NHS is hoping to save £500,000 by rolling out home renal dialysis machines.

A final bid to save cash will result in desktop printers being removed and staff being banned from buying toner.

What can be done?

NHS Grampian says change is “essential” to ensure it can continue to deliver vital services to patients across the region.

Mr Stephen bluntly warned the board: “The stark options we are faced with are either to resist change and see services deteriorate to the point of collapse over time…

“Or to embrace transformation, work to create a modern, sustainable health and care service that is properly equipped to help people stay as healthy as possible.”

Adam Coldwells, Alex Stephen and Alison Evison. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He added that “radical” transformation was needed but stressed that simply throwing money and resources at the issues wasn’t enough.

Mr Stephen said: “The seriousness of this financial position cannot be underestimated.

“We need to make decisions which seek to recover the financial position quickly, seeking to mitigate implications and deliver the most efficient services wherever we can.”

Conversation