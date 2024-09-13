Former Aberdeen Journals colleagues pay tribute to Alice Mitchell

Former co-workers of Aberdeen woman Alice Mitchell have paid tribute following her death.

The 82-year-old was reported missing from her home in Bucksburn earlier this week.

On Thursday, her family were informed of the discovery of a woman’s body in a field near Kintore.

She had last been seen walking near Blackburn just after 5am on Tuesday.

Mrs Mitchell, who was a comptometer operator, had worked for Aberdeen Journals for four decades.

She was part of the circulation department between 1962 and the early 2000s.

Two of her former colleagues have spoken to the Press and Journal to pay tribute to the “very hard worker”.

Aberdeen Journal colleagues’ tribute to Alice Mitchell

Moira Gray worked with Mrs Mitchell for more than 25 years after joining the circulation department in 1975.

She described her as easy to get on with and someone with “a good sense of humour”.

“We had quite a few good laughs,” she said.

Ms Gray added she was also a “very hard worker”.

When asked how best to describe her former colleague, she said: “She was always immaculately dressed and had a very good style.”

A software expert

Neil Mackland, head of newspaper sales and marketing, said: “I had the pleasure of working with Alice when I first joined Aberdeen Journals in the early 90’s.

“Alice was years ahead of many with her knowledge of systems and software packages. I can still picture volumes of books on excel which she mastered for the entire department.

“I also had the privilege of making Alice’s retirement presentation to her numerous friends and colleagues.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this very sad time.”

Mrs Mitchell herself also appeared in the pages of The Press and Journal and Evening Express on a number of occasions.

She and her husband Alastair Mitchell, who died in 2021, were three-time winners of the Aberdeen in Bloom competition between 2001 and 2003.