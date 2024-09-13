Former Aberdeen Journals colleagues pay tribute to Alice Mitchell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former Aberdeen Journals colleagues pay tribute to Alice Mitchell

The family of the 82-year-old were informed after the discovery of a woman’s body near Kintore on Thursday.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Alice Mitchell
Alice Mitchell joined Aberdeen Journals in 1962. Image: Police Scotland.

Former co-workers of Aberdeen woman Alice Mitchell have paid tribute following her death.

The 82-year-old was reported missing from her home in Bucksburn earlier this week.

On Thursday, her family were informed of the discovery of a woman’s body in a field near Kintore.

She had last been seen walking near Blackburn just after 5am on Tuesday.

Mrs Mitchell, who was a comptometer operator, had worked for Aberdeen Journals for four decades.

She was part of the circulation department between 1962 and the early 2000s.

Two of her former colleagues have spoken to the Press and Journal to pay tribute to the “very hard worker”.

Aberdeen Journal colleagues’ tribute to Alice Mitchell

Moira Gray worked with Mrs Mitchell for more than 25 years after joining the circulation department in 1975.

She described her as easy to get on with and someone with “a good sense of humour”.

“We had quite a few good laughs,” she said.

Alice and Alastair Mitchell in their garden
Alice Mitchell pictured with her husband, Alastair Mitchell, in their award-winning Bucksburn garden in 2012. Image: DC Thomson. 

Ms Gray added she was also a “very hard worker”.

When asked how best to describe her former colleague, she said: “She was always immaculately dressed and had a very good style.”

A software expert

Neil Mackland, head of newspaper sales and marketing, said: “I had the pleasure of working with Alice when I first joined Aberdeen Journals in the early 90’s.

“Alice was years ahead of many with her knowledge of systems and software packages. I can still picture volumes of books on excel which she mastered for the entire department.

“I also had the privilege of making Alice’s retirement presentation to her numerous friends and colleagues.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this very sad time.”

Mrs Mitchell herself also appeared in the pages of The Press and Journal and Evening Express on a number of occasions.

She and her husband Alastair Mitchell, who died in 2021, were three-time winners of the Aberdeen in Bloom competition between 2001 and 2003.

