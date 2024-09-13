Family of Alice Mitchell informed after body found in Kintore field

The body of a woman has been discovered in a field near Kintore.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of missing Aberdeen woman Alice Mitchell, 82, have been informed.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Ms Mitchell was last seen walking near Blackburn at 5.25am on Tuesday.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 4.25pm on Thursday September 12 2024, we were made aware the body of a woman had been found in a field near to Kintore, Inverurie.

“Formal identification has still to take place, however, the family of 82-year-old Alice Mitchell who was reported missing from Aberdeen have been made aware.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”