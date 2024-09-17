Review: How does infamous Corrie baddie fare as Rebus in new Aberdeen show?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: How does infamous Corrie baddie fare as Rebus in new Aberdeen show?

A Game Called Malice has been crafted by legendary Rebus author Ian Rankin.

A Game Called Malice starring Gray O'Brien. Image: Nobby Clark/The Company of Rebus.
A Game Called Malice starring Gray O'Brien. Image: Nobby Clark/The Company of Rebus.
By Ben Hendry

Inspector John Rebus first shambled into life, hungover and smoking a cigarette, in Ian Rankin’s debut novel in 1987.

And almost 40 years later, this flawed, fascinating character remains a fixture in Scottish culture.

A BBC drama this year reimagined Rebus in the present day, bringing the gruff copper to a whole new audience, and a stage version is currently touring the UK.

A Game Called Malice, created by Rankin and co-writer Colin Meade, began its Aberdeen run at His Majesty’s Theatre last night.

Soap opera villain turns hero as Rebus

It was only a few months ago that Gray O’Brien (best remembered by many as Coronation Street villain Tony Gordon) stole the show in a well-received production of Twelve Angry Men at HMT.

He returned last night, less cross this time.

The plot revolved around a fancy Edinburgh dinner party, where a murder mystery game turns all too real.

Rebus is among the guests, attending as a plus-one and entering a world he’s not quite used to.

The set was beautifully designed. Image: Nobby Clark/The Company of Rebus

To say a whole lot more would be to reveal too much about a plot packed with twists and turns.

But I can tell you it’s worth a trip.

What can Aberdeen audiences expect at Rebus show?

It was with some high expectations that I attended, having gone along to a memorable Rebus play at the same venue in 2018.

(As it happens, on that occasion it was actor Charlie Lawson, Coronation Street’s Jim McDonald, playing the legendary sleuth.)

Ian Rankin was a guest at the Granite Noir festival in Aberdeen, where his Rebus show is now being staged.

Show began with a jolt

It was a sunny September night outside, but HMT was plunged into darkness with the flick of a switch as the play began in foreboding fashion.

We were introduced to the ensemble in a plush property on leafy Heriot Row in Edinburgh’s New Town, with the middle class get-together in full swing.

Teresa Banham as Harriet Godwin and Neil McKinven as Paul Godwin. Image: Nobby Clark/The Company of Rebus

Even after the lights went up, the audience was left in the dark trying to piece together exactly who was who and what secrets they each may be concealing.

This meant it took a while to get into, but the piece did get its hooks into the Aberdeen crowd as it went on.

Smarmy villain was a joy to watch at Aberdeen Rebus show

O’Brien was the glue that held the production together, though this was a Rebus a bit more suave than I imagined from the books.

The Scot wasn’t the only soap royalty on stage, with Billy Hartman (who was Terry Woods in Emmerdale for 16 years) playing Jack Fleming with gleeful smarm.

Billy Hartman and Jade Kennedy. Image: Nobby Clark/The Company of Rebus

As a gambling kingpin with a shady past, it was Harman who stole the show – switching from his veneer of moneyed pomposity to reveal moments of genuine menace.

A casually delivered four-letter outburst towards the end was a genuine laugh-out-loud moment.

Abigail Thaw played Rebus’s potential love interest as lawyer Stephanie Jeffries – performing with just enough ambiguity to make us question whether she might be hiding some unsavoury criminal links herself.

Rebus taking an interest in what life is like as an Instagram influencer. Image: Nobby Clark/The Company of Rebus

The tension escalated over the 90-minute production, with clues piling up and secrets seeping out.

Rebus appears to be the gift that keeps on giving for crime fiction fans, and I am sure Ian Rankin’s army of Aberdeen followers will lap up this latest chance to spend time in his company.

The Aberdeen Rebus show runs until Saturday, September 21. You can buy tickets here.

