Willie Miller: Ante Palaversa showed against Motherwell he can make an impact at Aberdeen

Gothenburg Great Miller discusses the impressive first start of Croatian midfielder Palaversa, the revival of goal hero Pape Gueye and Aberdeen's entertaining football.

Ante Palaversa of Aberdeen and Motherwell's Kofi Balmer (5). Image: Shutterstock
By Willie Miller

Summer signing Ante Palaversa’s impressive first start indicates the midfielder could play a major role for Aberdeen this season.

The Croatian was pitched in for  the 2-1 win against Motherwell and delivered a very strong performance.

Palaversa came in for captain Graeme Shinnie, who was ruled out by illness.

Shinnie’s are big shoes to fill, but Palaversa looked strong and combative in the heart of midfield alongside Sivert Heltne Nilsen.

I’m sure manager Jimmy Thelin will be more than happy knowing, having lost Shinnie to illness, he can dip into the pool and take someone of Palaversa’s ability in.

Palaversa looks a real athlete with pace who also reads the game very well.

English Premier League giants Manchester City signed the midfielder in a £6million transfer when he was just a teenager.

That is a heavy price tag to live up to – but it shows there is undoubted talent there.

Aberdeen signed the midfielder from French club Troyes on an initial one-year contact.

However, the Reds have the option to extend that by a further two years.

It is very early days, but my initial impression is Palaversa can make an impact at Pittodrie.

And if he does, and signs a longer deal, Aberdeen could eventually sell him on for a major profit in line with their player trading model.

Gueye’s goal had me up in my seat

The win against Motherwell also continued the rise of Pape Gueye, who netted both goals.

His first goal was sensational as he picked up the ball in his own half and put the burners on. It was incredible how he left the Motherwell player in his wake.

Gueye still had to finish, though, and the defender should have come out and confronted him a little earlier.

But to run from your own half into the box then slot it home was superb.

That sensational goal gave the fans a huge amount of excitement.

I must admit, I was off my seat in excitement when I watched him on that run down the left hand side.

The goal was something special.

 

Gueye’s second goal was a header in at the back post where he put the finishing touch to a good move from Shayden Morris and Nicky Devlin.

He is now the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership and is building up real momentum.

Last season Gueye got limited game-time and was then sent on loan to Norway.

From where he was last season, I did wonder if he was going to have a future at Aberdeen.

However, new manager Jimmy Thelin came in and gave Gueye the opportunity to impress. And he has certainly grabbed that chance.

When Aberdeen lost Bojan Miovski to Girona, you automatically thought: Who is going to fill that void?

However, the goals have been shared around, with Gueye one of the main scorers.

Gueye has a lot to offer with his skill, pace, height and general all-round ability.

He has made an impact and it is up to the former Senegal under-20 international to continue that.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell.
Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 to Aberdeen against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Thelin delivering exciting football

The manager now looks to have strong options in all positions.

Miovski’s exit has not really been factored into the situation, as no-one is bemoaning the main goalscorer leaving.

That’s because the form has been so good and Gueye has played a big part in that.

Aberdeen fans are fully supportive of Thelin and his team at the moment.

They are buying in to the football the new manager is trying to deliver.

Fans want attacking football, goals, pace and a solid defence.

Thelin is delivering that, which is the way football should be played.

Playing direct football is the right way to go and it is working out very well for Aberdeen.

Conversation