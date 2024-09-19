‘Increasing concern’ for teenager missing from Inverurie

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of an 18-year-old missing from Inverurie.

Teenager Ruby Anderson, who is known as Dust, was last seen in the Huntly area on Monday afternoon.

Dust is described as being white, around 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build with black hair.

They also usually wear a veil and have distinctive face tattoos.

Dust is known to travel to the Banff, Turriff, Inverness and London areas.

Sergeant Gemma Taylor, from Police Scotland, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Dust’s welfare, and efforts are ongoing to trace them.

“If you think you’ve seen them or have any information on their whereabouts, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4238 of September 18.