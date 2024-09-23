Ember announce new electric bus service between Aberdeen and Edinburgh

Bus firm Ember has announced a new electric bus route between Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

The service is set to begin on October 22, with tickets from the Granite City to the Capital costing £15.50

The route will start from Bridge of Don Park & Ride, with convenient stops on St Peter Street, Union Street, and at Bridge of Dee.

A direct route to Edinburgh Airport is also available with the service.

Operating 2o services throughout the day and night, a wide variety of destinations are available to pre-booked passengers.

Stops on the route include Forfar, Brechin, Dundee, Kinross, Rosyth and more.

Tickets must be pre-booked, whether it’s weeks or even minutes before.

Ahead of the full launch on the 22nd, Ember will soft-launch some limited-stop services.

The full route with stops can be found here .