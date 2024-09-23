Aberdeen man on FOUR murder bid charges after car hits people in Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man on FOUR murder bid charges after car hits people in Buckie

Christopher Parry is charged with five alleged offences including four attempted murder charges and one of drink-driving.

By Danny McKay
Police cordon at Cluny Square
Police cordoned off Cluny Square following the early-morning incident. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen man is facing four attempted murder charges and one of drink-driving after several people were struck by a car in Buckie.

Emergency services were called to Cluny Square in the town early on Saturday morning.

Police Scotland confirmed three men were injured after being hit by the vehicle.

Two of the men were taken to hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is unknown.

On Monday, Christopher Parry appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court charged in connection with the weekend drama.

A small grey police tent was erected at the alleged crime scene. Image: DC Thomson

The 56-year-old, of Aberdeen, faced a charge of assault to injury, danger of life and attempted murder, as well as three more of assault to injury and attempted murder.

He is also accused of drink-driving.

Parry made no plea during the hearing and, despite the seriousness of the charges against him, was released on bail.

The case against him was committed for further examination and no date has been set yet for his next court appearance.

A forensic photographer works within the police cordon. Image: DC Thomson

In the wake of the incident, police cordoned off a section of Cluny Square and forensic investigators and a photographer were seen still working at the scene almost 12 hours after they were called there.

A small grey police tent was erected on the pavement outside Cluny House and Purple Nightclub.

The police cordon spanned across the front of Ladbrokes and around the whole car park.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Police cordoned off Cluny Square following the early-morning incident. Image: DC Thomson
Yorkshire pair in court accused of defrauding Aberdeen bank branches
Police cordoned off Cluny Square following the early-morning incident. Image: DC Thomson
Trial set for man accused of murdering New Elgin mum at her home
Police cordoned off Cluny Square following the early-morning incident. Image: DC Thomson
'Intimidating' teens using Inverurie town centre as 'personal playground'
Police cordoned off Cluny Square following the early-morning incident. Image: DC Thomson
Sleeping boarder woke up to her sex pest landlord on top of her
Police cordoned off Cluny Square following the early-morning incident. Image: DC Thomson
Woman in court after Banff house fire forces street to evacuate
Police cordoned off Cluny Square following the early-morning incident. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile hunters snare Moray pervert who sent sick messages to decoy teens
Police cordoned off Cluny Square following the early-morning incident. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – danger driver jailed and an ex-Dons star in the dock
Police cordoned off Cluny Square following the early-morning incident. Image: DC Thomson
Racist Aberdeen garage boss bullied apprentice, 17, and set fire to his head
Police cordoned off Cluny Square following the early-morning incident. Image: DC Thomson
Speeder loses job and licence after hitting 126mph on AWPR
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver caught as phone detects crash and alerts police