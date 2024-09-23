Aberdeen man on FOUR murder bid charges after car hits people in Buckie

An Aberdeen man is facing four attempted murder charges and one of drink-driving after several people were struck by a car in Buckie.

Emergency services were called to Cluny Square in the town early on Saturday morning.

Police Scotland confirmed three men were injured after being hit by the vehicle.

Two of the men were taken to hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is unknown.

On Monday, Christopher Parry appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court charged in connection with the weekend drama.

The 56-year-old, of Aberdeen, faced a charge of assault to injury, danger of life and attempted murder, as well as three more of assault to injury and attempted murder.

He is also accused of drink-driving.

Parry made no plea during the hearing and, despite the seriousness of the charges against him, was released on bail.

The case against him was committed for further examination and no date has been set yet for his next court appearance.

In the wake of the incident, police cordoned off a section of Cluny Square and forensic investigators and a photographer were seen still working at the scene almost 12 hours after they were called there.

A small grey police tent was erected on the pavement outside Cluny House and Purple Nightclub.

The police cordon spanned across the front of Ladbrokes and around the whole car park.

