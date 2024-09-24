Huge tailbacks as tractor blocks Ellon Road after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huge tailbacks as tractor blocks Ellon Road after crash

Two vehicles were involved in the collision.

By Ross Hempseed
Tractor and car involved in crash on Ellon Road. Image: DC Thomson.
Tractor and car involved in crash on Ellon Road. Image: DC Thomson.

A car and a tractor towing a large trailer have been involved in a crash on a busy road in Bridge of Don.

The crash occurred along Ellon Road heading northbound near its junction with Balgownie Crescent at around 11am on Tuesday, September 24.

Tailbacks on the northbound side of the street have been caused on King Street as a result of the incident.

Vehicles involved included a black Peugeot hatchback and a blue Tractor which was towing a large animal trailer behind it.

Tractor overhangs the southbound lane. Image: DC Thomson.

Images from the scene show the car crashed into a traffic light column on the west side of Ellon road. There was also a scattering of debris on the roadway.

The tractor is positioned at an angle at the traffic lights overhanging the central reservation and onto the southbound lane.

Emergency services including police and ambulance are currently on slow while traffic is moving slowly through the area with traffic backed up along King Street.

Ambulance on scene at a crash on Ellon road. Image: DC Thomson.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

