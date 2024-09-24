Huge tailbacks as tractor blocks Ellon Road after crash

A car and a tractor towing a large trailer have been involved in a crash on a busy road in Bridge of Don.

The crash occurred along Ellon Road heading northbound near its junction with Balgownie Crescent at around 11am on Tuesday, September 24.

Tailbacks on the northbound side of the street have been caused on King Street as a result of the incident.

Vehicles involved included a black Peugeot hatchback and a blue Tractor which was towing a large animal trailer behind it.

Images from the scene show the car crashed into a traffic light column on the west side of Ellon road. There was also a scattering of debris on the roadway.

The tractor is positioned at an angle at the traffic lights overhanging the central reservation and onto the southbound lane.

Emergency services including police and ambulance are currently on slow while traffic is moving slowly through the area with traffic backed up along King Street.

