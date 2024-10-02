‘Dangerous’ Peterculter care home slammed by inspectors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dangerous’ Peterculter care home slammed by inspectors

The Care Inspectorate called for "immediate action" to be taken at Tigh a'Chomainn Camphill to ensure people's safety.

By Jamie Sinclair
The service can support up to 10 people. Image: Google Maps.
Inspectors have served a notice on a “dangerous” Peterculter care home service for failing to “keep people safe”.

The Care Inspectorate visited Tigh a’Chomainn Camphill Community earlier this year for a surprise inspection, and raised serious concerns about several aspects of its running.

The Craigton Crescent home provides care to people with learning difficulties.

Of the five areas the home was judged on, three were rated the lowest grade possible for leadership, staff team, and setting.

Two other areas – wellbeing support and planning – received a ‘weak’ rating, which is the second lowest.

Following the inspection on August 7, the inspectorate issued the service with an improvement notice aswell as a “letter of serious concern” in relation to the environment.

Peterculter care home ‘mishandled more than one violent incident’

The Care Inspectorate found that Tigh-A’Chomainn was “not performing well in relation to keeping people safe”.

The manner in which aggressive incidents were handled was “ineffective”, and in some instances placed people at risk of harm.

The report concluded: “The management team, as a whole, mishandled more than one violent incident and aftermath.”

Also, the environment was described as “poor” with “some dangerous areas”.

“There were immediate safety issues in relation to hot water and windows,” the inspectors said.

They also raised issues about areas of mould and loose skirting boards.

Outside the premises, asbestos roofing, a broken pathway, and missing safety rails needed attention straightaway.

Low ‘safe-staff levels’ were also highlighted.

The report said: “Overnight there were only foundation year co-workers in the house.

“Their training was not as in-depth as the paid co-workers, and most could not give medication overnight if it was requested.”

Leadership was another area labelled unsatisfactory, with vague staff roles and responsibilities meaning some tasks were either not dealt with quickly enough or not at all.

The registered manager was also unable to source documents, meaning the leadership team could not access potentially important information.

The inspectors did not however that “people did not seem to be unhappy, and were busy throughout the day”.

Care home responds following unsatisfactory report

A spokesperson for the Tigh a’Chomainn Camphill Community said “the safety and wellbeing of everyone in our care is our priority”.

“We are disappointed that on this occasion we were not assessed as meeting the highest standards we strive for and sincerely apologise for this,” they continued.

“Since the inspection, we have been working with our stakeholders to ensure we address all the concerns raised in the report and correct any shortcomings within agreed timescales. We believe we have made good progress in achieving this.

“Since we were inspected, we have been working very closely with the Care Inspectorate and Aberdeen Health and Social Care partnership to implement agreed steps to ensure our procedures and practices meet the highest standards that are rightly expected of us at Tigh a’Chomainn Camphill Community.”

