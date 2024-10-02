Scotland boss Steve Clarke reveals why he handed Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin a first international call-up

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has urged Aberdeen full-back Nicky Devlin to grab his opportunity to impress at international level.

The 30-year-old Dons defender has been selected for the Scotland senior squad for the first time.

Devlin is in Clarke’s squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League double header against Croatia and Portugal.

Scotland face Croatia in Zagreb on Saturday, October 12 before a home clash with Portugal at Hampden on Tuesday, October 15.

Devlin has been an ever present in Aberdeen’s sensational 12 game winning start to the season.

Clarke insists Devlin is a player who “doesn’t let anyone down”.

The Scotland boss said: “Nicky is a player I know quite well from my time in Scottish football.

“I have seen Aberdeen a lot.

“Nicky is one of those players who plays week in week out and doesn’t let anyone down.

“He deserves his chance to step up and show us what he can do with the senior squad.”

Kickstart an international career

Devlin, Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) and Andy Irving (West Ham United) have all been awarded first call-ups.

The Scotland boss has been hit by a lengthy injury list for the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Portugal.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn and former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, now at Las Palmas in Spain’s La Liga, are the latest to be ruled out by injury.

Also ruled out are Lewis Ferguson, Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey, Jack Hendry, Nathan Patterson, Tommy Conway and Ross McCrorie.

Clarke said: “It is disappointing to lose the number of top quality players we have.

“However it is always the chance for someone else to step up and make their mark.

“The injuries are there for everyone to see and you can talk about them all day.

“But for me it’s better to talk about the ones who are going to play and have the chance to play and kickstart their international career.”