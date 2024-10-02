Scotland boss Steve Clarke reveals why he handed Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin a first international call-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland boss Steve Clarke reveals why he handed Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin a first international call-up

Aberdeen right-back Devlin has been named in the Scotland squad for the UEFA Nations League double header against Croatia and Portugal.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has urged Aberdeen full-back Nicky Devlin to grab his opportunity to impress at international level.

The 30-year-old Dons defender has been selected for the Scotland senior squad for the first time.

Devlin is in Clarke’s squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League double header against Croatia and Portugal.

Scotland face Croatia in Zagreb on Saturday, October 12 before a home clash with Portugal at Hampden on Tuesday, October 15.

Devlin has been an ever present in Aberdeen’s sensational 12 game winning start to the season.

Clarke insists Devlin is a player who “doesn’t let anyone down”.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS

The Scotland boss said: “Nicky is a player I know quite well from my time in Scottish football.

“I have seen Aberdeen a lot.

“Nicky is one of those players who plays week in week out and doesn’t let anyone down.

“He deserves his chance to step up and show us what he can do with the senior squad.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin with manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time in the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin with manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time in the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win against Spartans. Image: SNS

Kickstart an international career

Devlin, Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) and Andy Irving (West Ham United) have all been awarded first call-ups.

The Scotland boss has been hit by a lengthy injury list for the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Portugal.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn and former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, now at Las Palmas in Spain’s La Liga, are the latest to be ruled out by injury.

Also ruled out are Lewis Ferguson, Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey, Jack Hendry,  Nathan Patterson, Tommy Conway and Ross McCrorie.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin wearing the captain's armband during the 2-1 Premiership win against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin wearing the captain’s armband during the 2-1 Premiership win against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Clarke said: “It is disappointing to lose the number of top quality players we have.

“However it is always the chance for someone else to step up and make their mark.

“The injuries are there for everyone to see and you can talk about them all day.

“But for me it’s better to talk about the ones who are going to play and have the chance to play and kickstart their international career.”

