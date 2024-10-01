Balmoral winter tours: £250 tickets go on sale as King opens castle to guests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Balmoral winter tours: £250 tickets go on sale as King opens castle to guests

The experience includes a seven-course meal.

By Ellie Milne
Entrance to Balmoral tour
More Balmoral Castle tours will be held this winter. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Select special guests will be able to tour the inside of Balmoral this winter – and enjoy a seven-course meal inspired by the castle.

Following on from the success of the exclusive summer tours, King Charles has decided to open the doors for another “intimate and unique” experience.

Tickets for “An Evening at Balmoral” cost £250 per person and are available on a first-come, first-served basis for select dates in November and December.

Those able to secure a ticket will take part in an exclusive tour inside the royal residence before enjoying a specially curated seven-course fine dining experience.

Each dish is inspired by the seven rooms which will be viewed on the tour. These include:

  • Entrance hall
  • Red corridor
  • Main dining room
  • Page’s lobby
  • Family dining room
  • Drawing room
  •  Library
Exterior of Balmoral Castle
Balmoral Castle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The menu is described as being an “exceptional” estate-to-table dining experience using locally sourced produce.

Balmoral Estate game terrine and herb-crusted Balmoral Estate venison loin are both included.

The dish for the drawing room, where the final photo of the late Queen was captured, is a “hearty dessert” of Hunting Stewart treacle tart with homemade ice cream.

The meal will be served in the estate’s redesigned restaurant with live music as entertainment.

Balmoral Castle hosting more indoor tours this winter

King Charles inspects the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral
King Charles at the gates of Balmoral, on August 19. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The webpage for the special event states: “Join us for a special ‘Evening at Balmoral’ this winter.

“On arrival you will be greeted by a traditional piper before experiencing an exclusive Castle Interior Tour.

“Following the tour you can then enjoy a specially curated seven course fine dining experience, inspired by the seven rooms you visit on the Castle Interior Tour.

“The meal will be complimented with paired wines and live music, served in our recently redesigned restaurant, creating a truly memorable experience.”

The first batch of tickets for the summer tours sold out within 24 hours which led to additional tours being added.

The £100-expereince marked the first time the castle was opened to the public in its 168-year history.

Queen Elizabeth II in the drawing room at Balmoral Castle
Queen Elizabeth II in the Drawing Room at Balmoral Castle just two days before she died in 2022. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

For “An Evening at Balmoral“, there will be 14 tours held for 10 guests aged 15 or over. They will be held on:

  • Saturday, November 9
  • Friday, November 15
  • Friday, November 22
  • Friday, November 29
  • Friday, December 6
  • Friday, December 13
  • Friday, December 20

Tickets can be booked by emailing reservations@balmoralcastle.com

Conversation