Balmoral winter tours: £250 tickets go on sale as King opens castle to guests

Select special guests will be able to tour the inside of Balmoral this winter – and enjoy a seven-course meal inspired by the castle.

Following on from the success of the exclusive summer tours, King Charles has decided to open the doors for another “intimate and unique” experience.

Tickets for “An Evening at Balmoral” cost £250 per person and are available on a first-come, first-served basis for select dates in November and December.

Those able to secure a ticket will take part in an exclusive tour inside the royal residence before enjoying a specially curated seven-course fine dining experience.

Each dish is inspired by the seven rooms which will be viewed on the tour. These include:

Entrance hall

Red corridor

Main dining room

Page’s lobby

Family dining room

Drawing room

Library

The menu is described as being an “exceptional” estate-to-table dining experience using locally sourced produce.

Balmoral Estate game terrine and herb-crusted Balmoral Estate venison loin are both included.

The dish for the drawing room, where the final photo of the late Queen was captured, is a “hearty dessert” of Hunting Stewart treacle tart with homemade ice cream.

The meal will be served in the estate’s redesigned restaurant with live music as entertainment.

Balmoral Castle hosting more indoor tours this winter

The webpage for the special event states: “Join us for a special ‘Evening at Balmoral’ this winter.

“On arrival you will be greeted by a traditional piper before experiencing an exclusive Castle Interior Tour.

“Following the tour you can then enjoy a specially curated seven course fine dining experience, inspired by the seven rooms you visit on the Castle Interior Tour.

“The meal will be complimented with paired wines and live music, served in our recently redesigned restaurant, creating a truly memorable experience.”

The first batch of tickets for the summer tours sold out within 24 hours which led to additional tours being added.

The £100-expereince marked the first time the castle was opened to the public in its 168-year history.

For “An Evening at Balmoral“, there will be 14 tours held for 10 guests aged 15 or over. They will be held on:

Saturday, November 9

Friday, November 15

Friday, November 22

Friday, November 29

Friday, December 6

Friday, December 13

Friday, December 20

Tickets can be booked by emailing reservations@balmoralcastle.com