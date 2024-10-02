‘I’m just a Torry quine with psychic ability’: Medium opens doors of new Rosemount shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’m just a Torry quine with psychic ability’: Medium opens doors of new Rosemount shop

Tanya Collie counts oil execs and "famous footballers" among her clients.

Tanya has run clinics from various spots in Aberdeen over the past two decades
By Graham Fleming

Tanya Collie was just a young child living in Torry when she realised she had psychic ability.

“From the age of two, I have had ability. Back in the 70s and the 80s, believe you me I used to get some smack on the bum for it,” she laughed, during a chat with The Press and Journal.

“My family was very religious, so of course they didn’t believe in it. I had to learn to hide it from a very young age.

“I actually managed to freak my teacher out at Tullos Academy back when I was eight years old.

“Sometimes my readings just come out and it just happens.”

The 53-year-old has been providing readings for more than 20 years, and counts oil execs and “famous footballers” among her clients.

Now, she has opened a new shop in Rosemount – at Esslemont Avenue – offering holistic treatments using spirit calling, Tibetan singing bowl and healing crystal treatments to “aid physical and mental health”.

Aberdeen psychic medium Tanya Collie.
Tanya said she “is blessed” to be able to help others every day.

Previously she has run clinics from Frederick Street, Union Street and Crown Street, but says her new Rosemount location is her favourite yet.

“I went to the Grammar school nearby, and I also did hairdressing near here – I just love the area. It has everything from fish sellers, barbers and restaurants such as Tarragon,” she said.

“Esslemont Avenue for me is really convenient for people who just want to nip into town. My new space has very positive energy.

“I’m very blessed that I can do this. Being a healing master, every day is a school day. Every spirit and client I work with is different.”

What can you expect from an appointment with psychic Tanya

Tanya explained that appointments are different for each client, despite being priced at a flat rate of £45 each.

In order to give the best service, each person’s energy is evaluated before deciding on the best course of action.

“When a client comes in, I only work with what I can channel from their energy, what is happening on the other side and my guides,” she said.

“Through that I can help them with their emotions, like one client I saw today who was depressed.

Exterior of Aberdeen psychic medium Tanya's new store at Esslemont Avenue, Rosemount.
Aberdeen psychic medium Tanya’s new store at Esslemont Avenue in Rosemount.

“I managed to get through to his grandfather, and I told the client what he had said and what his advice was to change it.

“Then I received a beautiful message after saying how he felt fantastic afterwards.

“I thank God every day for what I have.”

She added: “Personally, I just love helping and assisting every soul that comes in here. I do it in my personal life as much as my professional one.

“It’s who I am and I’m proud of it. I’m just a Torry quine with ability.”

