‘I’m just a Torry quine with psychic ability’: Medium opens doors of new Rosemount shop

Tanya Collie was just a young child living in Torry when she realised she had psychic ability.

“From the age of two, I have had ability. Back in the 70s and the 80s, believe you me I used to get some smack on the bum for it,” she laughed, during a chat with The Press and Journal.

“My family was very religious, so of course they didn’t believe in it. I had to learn to hide it from a very young age.

“I actually managed to freak my teacher out at Tullos Academy back when I was eight years old.

“Sometimes my readings just come out and it just happens.”

The 53-year-old has been providing readings for more than 20 years, and counts oil execs and “famous footballers” among her clients.

Now, she has opened a new shop in Rosemount – at Esslemont Avenue – offering holistic treatments using spirit calling, Tibetan singing bowl and healing crystal treatments to “aid physical and mental health”.

Previously she has run clinics from Frederick Street, Union Street and Crown Street, but says her new Rosemount location is her favourite yet.

“I went to the Grammar school nearby, and I also did hairdressing near here – I just love the area. It has everything from fish sellers, barbers and restaurants such as Tarragon,” she said.

“Esslemont Avenue for me is really convenient for people who just want to nip into town. My new space has very positive energy.

“I’m very blessed that I can do this. Being a healing master, every day is a school day. Every spirit and client I work with is different.”

What can you expect from an appointment with psychic Tanya

Tanya explained that appointments are different for each client, despite being priced at a flat rate of £45 each.

In order to give the best service, each person’s energy is evaluated before deciding on the best course of action.

“When a client comes in, I only work with what I can channel from their energy, what is happening on the other side and my guides,” she said.

“Through that I can help them with their emotions, like one client I saw today who was depressed.

“I managed to get through to his grandfather, and I told the client what he had said and what his advice was to change it.

“Then I received a beautiful message after saying how he felt fantastic afterwards.

“I thank God every day for what I have.”

She added: “Personally, I just love helping and assisting every soul that comes in here. I do it in my personal life as much as my professional one.

“It’s who I am and I’m proud of it. I’m just a Torry quine with ability.”