Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Future of popular Stonehaven hotel in doubt as search for new owners begins

For sale signs have been put on the door of the Queen's Hotel.

By Graham Fleming
New signs have gone up in the hotel's window advertising its sale. Image: Google Maps
A popular hotel and restaurant in Stonehaven is on the market.

The future of the Queen’s Hotel on Allardice Street is currently in doubt after signs went up in the window of the premises, announcing the owners intention to sell up.

It is currently unclear whether the business will continue to trade meantime as the premises is closed today, not normally trading between Monday and Wednesdays.

Sign outside Queen's Hotel in Stonehaven.
However, those who attempt to book a room at the hotel are currently met with an an error message.

Booking.com also gives a warning at the top of the screen which reads: “We’re sorry but this property isn’t taking reservations on our site right now.”

Queens Hotel bookings rejected

Several customers have also reportedly received cancellation emails for bookings already made.

The Stonehaven hotel is also home to a popular bar and restaurant on the ground floor.

Screenshot from Booking.com shows Queen's Hotel is not taking reservations.
The Queens Hotel has been approached for comment but The Press and Journal has not yet received a response.

