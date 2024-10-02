Banks o’ Dee FC through the years: 114 of the best pictures of the Spain Park club

Banks o’ Dee has a long and illustrious history that dates back to when the football club was founded in 1902.

The club’s most successful moment to date was winning the Scottish Junior Cup in 1957 with a 1-0 victory against Kilsyth Rangers at Hampden in front of more than 30,000 spectators.

Dee, the dominant force in the North Region Junior Football Association at the time, were invited to join the Highland League in 2019 when Cove Rangers won promotion to the SPFL but opted against making the move.

They won promotion to the Highland League from the junior ranks three years later.

The Spain Park men were due to face Fort William in a two-legged pyramid play-off but Fort withdrew due to player availability issues the day before the first leg.

Here’s a look at some of the best Banks o’ Dee pictures from our archives.

A moment to savour at Hampden

Spain Park improvements

The golden years

Champions of youth football

In the thick of the action

Dee through the years

Trophy days and club stalwarts