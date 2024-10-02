Banks o’ Dee FC through the years: 114 of the best pictures of the Spain Park club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banks o’ Dee FC through the years: 114 of the best pictures of the Spain Park club

A look at some of the best Banks o' Dee images from the Press and Journal archives.

Banks o' Dee pictures from through the years. Image: DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee pictures from through the years. Image: DC Thomson.
By Danny Law

Banks o’ Dee has a long and illustrious history that dates back to when the football club was founded in 1902.

The club’s most successful moment to date was winning the Scottish Junior Cup in 1957 with a 1-0 victory against Kilsyth Rangers at Hampden in front of more than 30,000 spectators.

Dee, the dominant force in the North Region Junior Football Association at the time, were invited to join the Highland League in 2019 when Cove Rangers won promotion to the SPFL but opted against making the move.

They won promotion to the Highland League from the junior ranks three years later.

The Spain Park men were due to face Fort William in a two-legged pyramid play-off but Fort withdrew due to player availability issues the day before the first leg.

Here’s a look at some of the best Banks o’ Dee pictures from our archives.

A moment to savour at Hampden

Banks o’ Dee’s Jimmy Warrender with the Scottish Junior Cup in 1957.
The successful Banks o’ Dee team that enjoyed a memorable 1956-57 season.
A newspaper cutting of the huge crowd that greeted the triumphant Banks o’ Dee team at Aberdeen Station Square. Published in the Press and Journal on May 30, 1957.
Banks o’ Dee FC with the Scottish Junior Cup won in May 1957. Left to right back row: Ogston, McKenzie, Anderson, Lornie and Fraser. Left to right front row: Fowler, Studd, Walker, Robertson and Warrender.
Pictured in 2002, the chairman of Banks o’ Dee Gordon Christie with Charles Studd holding the Scottish Junior Cup.  In the back are members of the 1957 team from left; Willie Anderson, Steve Abel, Stuart Fraser, Jim Kirton, Billy McKenzie, Sonny Fowler, Andy Walker, Jackie Lornie and John Ogston. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
Gordon Christie, who watched the 1957 Scottish Junior Cup final, pictured in 2016 when he was vice president of Banks o’ Dee and director of the sports club. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee’s Andy Walker and Sonny Fowler celebrating the 50th anniversary of their Scottish Junior Cup victory.

Spain Park improvements

Banks o’ Dee sports club committee member Charlie Scott, left, and secretary John Irvine look over the artist’s impression of the new complex on the site of the old football pitch in 1997. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
John Irvine, Banks o’ Dee secretary, after the club was awarded £622,000 from the Lottery Sports Fund to build a new sports complex at Spain Park. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Jim Leighton digs a hole to bury a time capsule at Banks o’ Dee Sports Centre helped by, from left, Hamish Milne, David Stobie and John Irvine.
Jim Leighton checks the Evening Express with Banks o’ Dee secretary John Irvine and developer Hamish Milne before cutting the first sod at the Banks o’ Dee Sports Centre.
Spain Park before the move to an artificial surface.
Iain Watson, general manager at Banks o’ Dee Sports Club when they were replacing the grass pitch with an artificial surface in 2011. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen manager Craig Brown officially opened the new 3G pitch at Banks o’ Dee Sports Club. Pictured with Kincorth Academy pupils from left Kyle Milne, 12, Page Currie, 15, Scott Cowper, 16, Stuart Whittingham, 16, Amy Strath, 15, and Jamie Strong, 12. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The opening of the new 3G pitch in 2011. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The golden years

Long-serving Banks o’ Dee captain Danny Harrison (front centre) joins his team-mates for a farewell picture before the McLeman Cup final in 1988. Unfortunately for Danny there was to be no happy ending as an Ally Robbie goal took the cup back to Stonehaven to leave the Spain Park trophy cabinet barren for the first time in 11 years.
Banks o’ Dee A – formed by Peter Gerrard and trainer Alex Fowler – were the top team in youth league football for almost 25 years and are pictured before their Scottish Juvenile Cup tie against Dundee side Glentoran in 1960-61. Banks o’ Dee A won 5-3. Back, from left, Findlater, Anderson, Thomson, Abel, Alves, Taylor. Front – Seivwright, McDonald, Donald, Turnbull, Thom. Originally named Broomhill, they changed their name when they moved to Spain Park – the home of junior side Banks o’ Dee – for the start of the 1954-55 season.
Banks o’ Dee player Gordon Hay pictured in 1984.
Mike Stephen (left) and Alex Walker of Banks o’ Dee in 1980.
Skipper Kenny Craig receives the Drybrough Cup for Banks o’ Dee from the firm’s representative, David Walker.
Banks o’ Dee junior football team pictured in 1977 with the North Regional League (East) championship trophy and the North Drybrough Cup.<br />Back row (left to right) – G. Shand, A. Wells, F. Milne, M. Stephen, C. Scott, G. Reid, B. Carroll.<br />Front – D. Harrison, A. Duguid. R. Clark, D. Scott, B. Kennedy, S. Reid.
A picture taken from Kincorth in 1986 looking towards Torry with the new Fine Fare store building being built at Wellington Road in the centre of the picture. In the foreground is Spain Park, home of Banks o’ Dee Junior Football Club.
The Banks o’ Dee A team who retained the Aberdeen FC Trophy by beating King Street A 5-0 in the final at Pittodrie in 1967.<br />Standing left to right – Lawson (sub), Boyne, Donald, Morrison, Sharman, Leslie, Hamilton.<br />Seated left to right – G. Buchan, Gribble, Brechin, Craig and Beaton.

Champions of youth football

Banks o’ Dee had six players chosen at national level in 1997. They are pictured left to right – Andrew Moore, David Greig, Shaun Martin, David Jappy, Michael Boyd and Andrew Gove.
The Banks o’ Dee team after beating Monifeith in the final of the under-18 Scottish Juvenile Cup at New Advocates Park in Aberdeen in 1999.
The Banks o’ Dee under-14 team presentation night at Broadhill Bar in 1999.
The Banks o’ Dee ‘A’ squad who reached the final of the under-18 Scottish Juvenile Cup. Back from left: Niall Mullen, Scott Hall, John Coutts, Darren Paul, Fraser Speirs, Nicky Reid, Derek Gauld, Steven Bradford and Darren Sellers. Front from left: Jason Craig, Barrie Stephen, Adrian Thomson, Steven Walker, Andrew Moore, David Jappy, Kevin Adie and Scott Wilson.
Banks o’ Dee Boys Club show off their new kit thanks to Enterprise Oil Aberdeen in 2000. Pictured are Laura Little from Enterprise Oil, team captain Alan Forbes and Aberdeen player Kevin Rutkiewicz.
The victorious Banks o’ Dee under-18 team in the dressing room after beating Craigneuk Colts in the Scottish Youth Challenge Cup at Heathryfold Park.
Co-manager Terry Clark raises his arms with physio Alex Gove grabbing him at the final whistle when Banks o’ Dee under-18s beat Craigneuk Colts in the Scottish Youth Challenge Cup. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
The Banks o’ Dee under 18 team who won the Scottish Cup and received a civic reception from Councillor William Traynor at the Town House.
Banks o’ Dee under-10s show off their new kit sponsored by Aitkens Bakery.
Banks o’ Dee under-14s ahead of a Scottish Cup tie against Dyce. Back row from left: JJ Adebayo, Roy Henry, Murray Brown, Scott Davidson, Connor Craig, Daniel Reid, Blair Towler, Jordan Reid, Ashley Anderson. Front row: Levi Seagraves, Peter McKay, Ryan Walker, Darren Clyne, Luke Adams, Jordan Darwood, Aaron Tretnor.
Banks o’ Dee under-13’s Dean Napier and Glendale’s Bobby Burns.
Banks o’ Dee under-19s. Back row from left: John Hardy, Marc Stewart, Rikki Swan, Steven reid, Steven Parker, Stephen Jeffrey, Bryan Spalding, Stephen Inglis, Michael Reid.<br />Front row: Robbie Majury, Steven Whyte, Darren Leslie, Alan Douglas, Ross Donald, Philip Craig, Stephen Rae, Ryan Law.
Banks o’ Dee’s John Hardy celebrates scoring against Burntisland Shipyard under-19s.
Banks o’ Dee YFC Owen Findlay fends off Mugiemoss’ Callum Matheison. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee’s youth side won the Aberedeenshire League for the first time in 2014. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee’s Tyler Morrison and Formartine’s Robbie Baird. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee’s under-13’s Ruben Whitelaw tackles Mill United’s Jame McVey. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

In the thick of the action

Banks o’ Dee putting Culter goalkeeper Tony Buckley under pressure. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee’s Chris Ogboke gets clear of Culter’s Chris Collie in 2004.
Ardeer’s James Hodge, left, and Banks o’ Dee’s Martin Foy.
Banks o’ Dee celebrate a Martin Foy goal against East End. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson.
Danny Craib scoring for Banks o’ Dee against Islavale in the Regional Cup final in 2003. Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson.
Parkvale’s James Fettes and David Jappy square up to Banks o’ Dee’s Steve Clinton.
Ellon’s Adam Wilson and Banks o’ Dee’s Gordon McDonald.
Banks o’ Dee’s Axel Banks holds off Sheddocksley’s Brian Hunter. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.
Lewis United’s keeper Rhys Fyfe watches as Bank’s Nicky Gray tries to nod the ball into the net from the ground.<br />Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.
Deveronvale’s Mike McKenzie and Banks o’ Dee’s Aaron Lepkowski. Image: Duncan Brown.
Banks o’ Dee’s Daniel Tritton against Hall Russell United.
Banks o’ Dee’s Kane Winton is closed down by Lewis United’s Callum Stuart. Image: Emma Speirs/ DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee’s Keith Horne and Cove Rangers’ Blair Yule. Image: Emma Speirs/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee’s Callum Innes and Bridge of Don Thistle’s Aaron Sinclair. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee’s Andrew Anderson, right, celebrating with team mates after scoring his second goal of the game against Dyce Juniors.
Banks o’ Dee’s goalkeeper Michael Smith punches a corner clear against Auchinleck Talbot. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee’s Max Alexander breaks past Inverness’s Martin Duncan and shoots beyond goalkeeper Grant Beattie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Dyce’s Adam Morrison and Banks o’ Dee’s Jamie Lennox. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee’s Max Alexander (right) is congratulated after scoring the equaliser against Luncarty by Greg Alexander (left) and Ross Forsyth. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee scoring against Cove Rangers in Scottish Cup tie in 2015. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee’s Michael Taylor looks at the linesman who has disallowed his goal against Dyce Juniors. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee’s Matthew Robertson and Bridge of Don Thistle’s Steven Gordon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Pictured is Hall Russell’s Gordon Russell and Banks o’ Dee’s Sam Muirhead. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee’s Max Alexander celebrating scoring his side’s third goal against Dyce Juniors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee’s Michael Philipson runs at the  Golspie Sutherland defence. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Jamie Lennox scores for Banks o’ Dee against Buckie Thistle in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.
Culter’s Gary Clark and Banks o’ Dee’s Lachie MacLeod. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee’s Kane Winton and Ellon’s Neill Irvine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Dee through the years

Banks o’ Dee in 2001. Back row, from left: Grant Blackwood, Martyn Leitch, Darren Lewis, Stuart McIntosh, Kevin Lovie, Steve Smith, Gareth Forbes, Danny Craib, Ray Cormack, Scott Buchan and Lewis Carrara. Front row, from left: Andy Connon, Chris Dillon, Raymond Singer, Duncan Ord, John Wilson, Clark Bain, Bruce Campbell and Paul Blair.
Banks o’ Dee in 2002. Back row from left , Jim George (co-manager), Ray Cormack, Martin Greig (coach), Darren Lewis, Gareth Forbes, Steve Smith, Kevin Lovie, David Neish, David Cadenhead (Physio), Martin Leitch, Gary Walsh (co-manager) . Middle from left, Don MacIntosh, Neil Garrett, Andy Connon, Danny Craib, Grant Blackwood. Front frm left, Bruce Campbell, Richard Singer, Ryan Morrison, Steve Clinton, Niall Smith, Scott Buchan, Paul Blair, Scott Alllan.
Banks o’ Dee in 2003. Top row, from left: Scott Buchan, Mike Barclay, Derek Dargie. Ray Cormack, Davie Orr and Danny Craib. Front row: John Wilson, Duncan Ord, Euan Hutchison, Euan Lumsden and Cammy Ross.
Banks o’ Dee in 2004. Back row from left: David Neish, Donnie MacKintosh, Neil Middler, Jim Cheyne, Kevin Martin, Steve Clinton, Neil Garrett, Scott Simpson and Stewart Irvine. Front row: Danny Craib, Martin Foy, Gary MacNamara, Richard Scaiffe, Andy Massie, Ian Sim and Richie Clark.
Banks o’ Dee in 2008 before a friendly against ARI Thistle. Back row from left: Myles Brownhill, Gordon Carstairs, Craig Philips, Richard Stainer, Grant Pennet, Scott Forbes, Neil Corser, Ally Reid, Kevin White, Mark Glashan. Front row: Garry McNamara, Kyle Hamilton, Adam McNamee, Campbell Watt, Graeme Long, Robbie Turnbull, Richard Taylor, Richard Scaife.
Banks o’ Dee in 2013. Back row from left: Keith Horne, Robbie Turnbull, Mike Smith, Jindrich Biskup, Neale Allan, Max Alexander. Front from left: Lee Ritchie, Sean Croll, Ian Cruickshank, Joseph Priestley and Jordan Reid. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Trophy days and club stalwarts

Banks o’ Dee celebrate winning the Acorn Heating Cup final in 1996.
Banks o’ Dee’s Patrick Barry after signing for American side Rochester Rhinos.
Pictured in 2006, Banks o’ Dee manager Garry Welsh. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee players David Milne (left) and Graeme Long after winning the Superleague title. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee celebrate winning the SuperLeague title against Culter.
Banks o’ Dee management team, from left, Garry Welsh and Ian Taylor in 2008.
Banks o’ Dee secretary John Irvine with the Superleague trophy. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
A 2008 photo after Banks o’ Dee won the Rainbow International Superleague. With the flag are, from left, secretary John Irvine, match secretary David Cadenhead Senior, committee member Billy Forbes, committee member Bob Ewen, sponsor George Craib and president Gordon Christie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee manager Ian Taylor. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee celebrate after beating Fort William 11-0 in the Scottish Cup in 2008. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.
Joe Harper meets Banks o’ Dee before a Scottish Cup second round tie against Inverurie Locso at Harlaw Park in 2008.  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee players, from left, Kevin White and Gordon Carstairs at Pittodrie with the Aberdeenshire Shield ahead of playing Cove Rangers.
Banks o’ Dee at New Advocates Park Aberdeen after being presented with the trophy after winning the North Region Superleague.
Fraserburgh manager Kris Hunter and Banks o’ Dee co-managers Kevin and Doug Will ahead of the Aberdeenshire Shield final in 2012. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Doug Baxter was unveiled as the new manager of Banks o’ Dee in 2012. Pictured from left Tommy Forbes, Doug Baxter and Sandy McNaughton.
New signings for Banks o’ Dee, from left, Keith Horne, Sean Croll, Michael Smith, Ian Cruickshank and Ryan Stewart.
Gordon Christie (left) stepped down as chairman of Banks o’ Dee FC after 20 years in 2013. He was succeeded by Brian Winton (right). Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Pictured from left is Brian Winton with his son Kane Winton after Banks o’ Dee won the Grill League Cup final
Banks o’ Dee celebrating their win Grill League Cup win.
Banks o’ Dee keeper Michael Smith gathers the ball against Larkhall Thistle.
Banks o’ Dee celebrating a Keith Horne goal against Banchory St Ternan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee skipper Ross Forsyth pictured in 2014. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Picture of the crowd from the Banks o’ Dee v Auchinleck Talbot Scottish Cup tie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Some fans at a Scottish Cup tie between Banks o’ Dee and Cove Rangers at Spain Park. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.
Faroe Islands international defender Odmar Faeroe after joining Banks o’ Dee in 2015.
Banks o’ Dee celebrate winning the league in 2016. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee after winning the Superleague in 2016. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee coaches Tommy Forbes and Sandy McNaughton.
Banks o’ Dee captain Ross Forsyth and his children Jack, 1, Harry, 3 and Dylan Forsyth, 5 after the McLeman Cup final against Inverness City. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee captain Ross Forsyth with his teammates celebrating the McLeman Cup final win. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.
Club president Brian Winton of Banks o’ Dee at the construction of a new stand at Spain Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Pictured from left, Jack Henderson, Kieran Heads and Jamie Watt after signing for Banks o’ Dee in 2016. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Tommy Forbes leading a Banks o’ Dee training session ahead of their Scottish Cup match against Golspie Sutherland in 2016. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee celebrate Jack Henderson’s winner against Keith.
Banks o’ Dee celebrate winning the Grill League Cup final against Maud. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee captain Jamie Lennox with the Grill League Cup. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.
Picture of Jamie Watt (centre) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Formartine United in the quarter-finals of the Morrison Motors Aberdeenshire Shield. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Banks o’ Dee co-managers Paul Lawson, left, and Josh Winton, right. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Ethan Cairns celebrates scoring for Banks o’ Dee against Brora Rangers. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Meda.
Banks o' Dee won the Aberdeenshire Shield after beating Aberdeen FC 2-0.
Banks o’ Dee with the Aberdeenshire Shield. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

