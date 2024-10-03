WATCH: Fire crews extinguish grass blaze at Stonehaven

Fire crews have successfully extinguished a grass blaze at Stonehaven this evening.

The fire was reported at around 6.30pm on Thursday, October 3, with eyewitnesses saying the fire started on the beach.

It then spread upwards on the grass slopes near Stonehaven Golf Club along the A92 slip road.

Video footage showed grey smoke billowing from the embankment as flames spread upwards.

The crew pumped water across the field from a supply at the road to fight the flames.

Firefighters then moved across the field in order to battle the fire-affected area from above.

Smoke was blowing towards the field on to the road causing visibility issues for drivers.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “We received a call at 6.30pm in regards to a fire in Cowie, Stonehaven.

“We have mobilised one appliance from Stonehaven.

“The fire involves grass and gorse with one jet currently in use.”

SFRS confirmed the fire has now been extinguished.