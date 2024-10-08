A person has been taken to hospital following an incident at an busy Aberdeen city centre junction this morning.

Paramedics attended the corner of Wapping Street and Denburn Road, at the entrance to the tunnel under Union Street attending to a person.

It is understood it was a cyclist who had fallen from their bike in the area at just before 8am on Tuesday, October 8.

An ambulance was on scene and transported one patient to hospital.

Traffic was queuing along Wapping Street and onto South College Street until the scene was cleared.

Traffic coming out of the tunnel at Denburn Road and onto Wapping Street was running normally.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call this morning to attend an incident on the corner of Wapping Street and Denburn Road, Aberdeen.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

