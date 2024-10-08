Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Person taken to hospital following incident at Denburn Road

Traffic was queuing along Wapping Street on Tuesday morning due to the incident.

By Ross Hempseed
It's understood the incident did not involve the bus at the scene. Image: DC Thomson
It's understood the incident did not involve the bus at the scene. Image: DC Thomson

A person has been taken to hospital following an incident at an busy Aberdeen city centre junction this morning.

Paramedics attended the corner of Wapping Street and Denburn Road, at the entrance to the tunnel under Union Street attending to a person.

It is understood it was a cyclist who had fallen from their bike in the area at just before 8am on Tuesday, October 8.

The incident has caused a queue of traffic along Wapping Street. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

An ambulance was on scene and transported one patient to hospital.

Traffic was queuing along Wapping Street and onto South College Street until the scene was cleared.

Traffic coming out of the tunnel at Denburn Road and onto Wapping Street was running normally.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call this morning to attend an incident on the corner of Wapping Street and Denburn Road, Aberdeen.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Newmachar farm shop plans are being considered by Aberdeenshire Council.
Nemachar farm shop plans revealed for old industrial unit
John Willox. Image: DC Thomson.
'Creepy' Ellon pensioner, 79, in court for stalking - again
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man avoids prison after he is caught sending child abuse material to undercover police…
Franchise holders Krisztian Schlachta and Bianka Lutteroty with Calum Wright (left) and Phil Adams (right) of Big Manny's. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Big Mannys' story: From bar kitchen to booming franchise - pizza bosses tell…
Councillor Mark Findlater gave the proposal his full support. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire councillor quits Tories with cryptic CS Lewis quote
Union Street "open for business" campaign posters.
Top council official admits Union Street 'open for business' campaign 'hasn't worked'
6
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen man who sent sex videos to 'decoy' teen girls is placed on sex…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Hotel worker who sexually assaulted girl, 16, avoids jail as it would delay deportation
TGI Friday's due to close at Aberdeen Beach. Image: DC Thomson.
TGI Friday's staff 'relieved' after Aberdeen restaurants saved from closure
Fire crews rushed to a car fire in Bucksburn. Image: Derek Leslie
WATCH: Dramatic moment firefighters battle car blaze that shut down Bucksburn street
2

Conversation