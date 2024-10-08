Scott Brown admits he should have retired instead of joining Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Brown admits he should have retired instead of joining Aberdeen

Former Scotland and Celtic captain Scott Brown joined Aberdeen in summer 2021 in a player-coach role under Stephen Glass - and regrets it.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Manager Stephen Glass and Scott Brown during the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren.
Scott Brown has admitted he should have retired instead of joining Aberdeen in a player-coach role.

Former Celtic and Scotland captain Brown moved to Pittodrie in summer 2021 under then-Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass.

Glass was a former team-mate of Brown’s at Hibs and a close friend.

Brown ended his trophy-laden 14-year spell at Celtic and rejected a new contract at the Parkhead club to move to Aberdeen.

However, after Glass was sacked in February 2022, Brown’s coaching role was brought to an end by new Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.

Brown, now manager of Ayr United, made 33 appearances for the Dons.

He admits he should have hung up his boots after Celtic and concentrated fully on becoming a coach.

Then Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass and Scott Brown during a training session at Cormack Park.
Brown said: “Should I have retired? Maybe I probably should have but I went up to Aberdeen to try to learn and to have an understanding and because Glassy was there.

“I was with Glassy at Hibs, and we kept in touch the whole time.

“When you get that opportunity to go and learn the other side of it, I don’t know if I would ever have got that opportunity at Celtic.

“I never really asked, if I’m honest.

“But to have somebody come up and offer me that was the next best thing for me.

“I probably shouldn’t have done the playing coach.

“I should probably have just done more of the coaching and having that understanding because it was a great experience for me.”

Aberdeen captain Scott Brown at full-time following Aberdeen’s draw against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Brown on last-ever goal – at Ibrox

Capped 55 times by Scotland, Brown netted twice for the Dons including a memorable diving header in a 2-2 draw with Rangers at Ibrox.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Let Me Be Frank podcast, Brown said: “To be fair, my last-ever goal was at Ibrox – a diving header.

“So that was not bad for Aberdeen – we played them twice and took the four points off them.”

Asked if he regretted not getting the chance to play under Ange Postecoglou at Celtic, he said: “I would like to have seen him train and what he done (on the training field).

“But I knew it was my time.”

Conversation