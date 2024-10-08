Scott Brown admits he should have retired instead of joining Aberdeen

Scott Brown has admitted he should have retired instead of joining Aberdeen in a player-coach role.

Former Celtic and Scotland captain Brown moved to Pittodrie in summer 2021 under then-Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass.

Glass was a former team-mate of Brown’s at Hibs and a close friend.

Brown ended his trophy-laden 14-year spell at Celtic and rejected a new contract at the Parkhead club to move to Aberdeen.

However, after Glass was sacked in February 2022, Brown’s coaching role was brought to an end by new Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin.

Brown, now manager of Ayr United, made 33 appearances for the Dons.

He admits he should have hung up his boots after Celtic and concentrated fully on becoming a coach.

Brown said: “Should I have retired? Maybe I probably should have but I went up to Aberdeen to try to learn and to have an understanding and because Glassy was there.

“I was with Glassy at Hibs, and we kept in touch the whole time.

“When you get that opportunity to go and learn the other side of it, I don’t know if I would ever have got that opportunity at Celtic.

“I never really asked, if I’m honest.

“But to have somebody come up and offer me that was the next best thing for me.

“I probably shouldn’t have done the playing coach.

“I should probably have just done more of the coaching and having that understanding because it was a great experience for me.”

Brown on last-ever goal – at Ibrox

Capped 55 times by Scotland, Brown netted twice for the Dons including a memorable diving header in a 2-2 draw with Rangers at Ibrox.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Let Me Be Frank podcast, Brown said: “To be fair, my last-ever goal was at Ibrox – a diving header.

“So that was not bad for Aberdeen – we played them twice and took the four points off them.”

Asked if he regretted not getting the chance to play under Ange Postecoglou at Celtic, he said: “I would like to have seen him train and what he done (on the training field).

“But I knew it was my time.”