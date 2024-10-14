Disruption to rail services between Edinburgh and north-east

Train services between Edinburgh and the north-east have been disrupted due to a safety inspection closing the line.

Due to the inspection on the track between South Gyle and Edinburgh Gateway railway stations, the line towards Inverkeithing in Fife has been closed.

As a result of this, ScotRail said services between the capital and Aberdeen have been delayed or revised.

The operator also said services between Edinburgh and Dundee have either been cancelled, delayed or revised.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

