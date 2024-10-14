Lawyer loses cool as Aberdeen councillor pockets secret bus gate legal advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lawyer loses cool as Aberdeen councillor pockets secret bus gate legal advice

M Tauqeer Malik removed confidential documents from the council HQ.

M Tauqeer Malik snatched a top secret document from Aberdeen City Council. Picture shows council lawyer Alan Thomson and Mr Malik.
M Tauqeer Malik snatched a top secret document from Aberdeen City Council. Picture shows council lawyer Alan Thomson and Mr Malik. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry & Alastair Gossip

An outspoken critic of Aberdeen’s controversial bus gates left lawyers livid as he swiped secret legal advice from the council HQ.

Local authority leaders voted to make a series of unpopular city centre traffic bans permanent at a meeting on Friday.

But the decision came amid some stormy scenes, and following months of intense debate.

How we reported the news on the front page of Saturday’s Press and Journal. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

It was only after a furious challenge that Town House lawyers allowed councillors to see the legal advice they received – which was used to justify keeping the bus gates.

Moments before the latest crunch talks got under way, elected members were finally allowed a glimpse of the top-secret documents.

However, this was only on the condition that they were immediately handed back.

When the time came to collect the papers, officials noted that one copy of the Aberdeen bus gates legal advice was missing…

Mystery over missing paper does not last long

During those contentious talks, the leader of the Labour opposition group grilled council solicitors on the advice they received.

The issue revolved around the threat that the Scottish Government could claw back millions granted for road improvements on South College Street if the bus gates are axed.

Alan Thomson, far right, is the council's interim governance chief. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Alan Thomson, far right, is the council’s interim governance chief. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It’s a notion Labour’s M Tauqeer Malik poured scorn on.

At one point, he even asked whether councillors could vote to sue Aberdeen City Council should it make the measures permanent.

Having been prodded a few times, top council solicitor Alan Thomson bristled: “Are you asking me if councillors can take judicial review against the council?

“No… Because you would be taking judicial review against yourself, and that’s a principle of law.”

M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Malik then asked Mr Thomson to read out a section of the report to him, which referred to when the council received crucial legal advice.

At this, the lawyer snapped: “Mr Malik, are you wanting me to read the report to you? Because I think that’s hugely disrespectful.”

The administration would later vote through the measures, directly going against the Common Sense Compromise proposals put forward by the P&J and local businesses – and backed by nearly 12,000 people.

Mr Malik later confirmed to The Press and Journal that he had taken the legal papers away from the building.

The legal advice concerns whether Transport Scotland would ask for millions granted to pay for South College Street roadworks to be returned. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘Aberdeen bus gates legal advice was eye-opening – I was right to take it’

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Malik told us why he decided to ignore the request to return the papers.

He told us: “I undertook to keep the legal advice because once it has been handed over by officers, it then belonged to me as an elected member.

“This is underpinned by common law rights available to all councillors.”

Councillor M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Malik added: “The council should have provided councillors with legal opinion long before this. For some strange reason, they refused.

“One wondered why the council wanted to hide the legal advice but, upon receiving it, it became evident the legal advice was fraught with ifs, ands or maybes which in my opinion weakened the case for the return of the monies.”

Do you think Mr Malik was right to swipe the documents? Let us know in our comments section below

SNP questions Mr Malik’s motives for making off with document

Christian Allard, the SNP’s co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said the legal advice was shared with elected members “in good faith” it would be returned.

Mr Allard said: “Of course Mr Mallik, an elected member of the council, should have access to legal advice on key issues…”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard slammed his opponent for making off with the bus gate legal advice. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He continued: “There was a cross-party agreement in good faith that the legal advice, provided by council officials, would be available for councillors within a private forum and not removed from that private forum.

“The fact that Mr Mallik decided to keep the printed advice, remove it from the private forum and not return it to officials, begs the question – who might he want to share it with or for what purpose does he plan to use it after the fact?”

Conversation