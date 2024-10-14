Casualty taken to hospital after crash outside west end doctor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Casualty taken to hospital after crash outside west end doctor

Police and emergency services were called to Aberdeen's Waverly Place after a collision.

By Alberto Lejarraga & Jamie Sinclair
The front part of the van has been damaged. Image: Jamie Sinclair/DC Thomson
The front part of the van has been damaged. Image: Jamie Sinclair/DC Thomson

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash in Aberdeen city centre.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Waverly Place after an incident involving two-vehicles.

Officers have confirmed a van and a bus collided outside the Rubislaw Place Medical Group shortly before 2pm.

Police and paramedics have now left the scene but officers have taped off a van involved.

Images show the front part of the van damaged and one of the front lights completely smashed.

One of the lights of the van is smashed. Image: Jamie Sinclair/DC Thomson

Patient in hospital after Waverly Place collision

A SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 13:53 to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Waverley Place, Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance, one paramedic response unit (PRU), and two special operations response teams (SORT) to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Monday, 14 October, 2024, officers received a report of a two vehicle crash on Rubislaw Place, Aberdeen.

“The road was closed but later reopened.

“Arrangements were made for the vehicles to be recovered.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Ashleigh Barbour. Martin Foggie - Police Scotland handout Picture shows; Martin Foggie - Police Scotland handout. Martin Foggie - Police Scotland handout. Supplied by Martin Foggie - Police Scotland handout Date; 10/10/2023
Man appears in court charged with assaulting man who later died at Ellon flat
Greig and Hutcheon courts.
Aberdeen council tenants given chance to object as some face 15% rent hike
Murray, left, pictured alongside mum, Mhairi at the scene of the crash. Image: DC Thomson
Oldmeldrum teen 'lucky to still be here' after being struck on the head by…
Ryan MacDonald was jailed at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook.
Former Highland soldier jailed for 12 years over repeated rape of woman
Dominique Dawson from Finnies the Jewellers, Rose and Lauren Reid from Lolo and Co, the Seasalt Cornwall store at Union Square and Jamie Stewart from Juniper are among the 35 businesses taking part in Shop Aberdeen.
Shop Aberdeen: The 35 businesses taking part in bargain bonanza to boost city centre
The junction near Huntly will be disrupted. Image: Google Maps
Fortnight of disruption near Huntly as A96 roadworks to start
Ballater houses.
107 new Ballater homes put on ice over fears for lizards and concerns about…
A ScotRail train.
Train line towards Aberdeen reopens after fault near Portlethen
Officers attended the incident at around 1pm today, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Man, 23, found dead in Market Street flat
A Place to Remember lollipop lady June McCombie - a well known face in Torry for decades.
A Place to Remember June McCombie: Beloved Torry lollipop lady from Walker Road School

Conversation