Casualty taken to hospital after crash outside west end doctor

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash in Aberdeen city centre.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Waverly Place after an incident involving two-vehicles.

Officers have confirmed a van and a bus collided outside the Rubislaw Place Medical Group shortly before 2pm.

Police and paramedics have now left the scene but officers have taped off a van involved.

Images show the front part of the van damaged and one of the front lights completely smashed.

Patient in hospital after Waverly Place collision

A SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call at 13:53 to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Waverley Place, Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance, one paramedic response unit (PRU), and two special operations response teams (SORT) to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Monday, 14 October, 2024, officers received a report of a two vehicle crash on Rubislaw Place, Aberdeen.

“The road was closed but later reopened.

“Arrangements were made for the vehicles to be recovered.”