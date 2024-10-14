Man appears in court charged with assaulting man who later died at Ellon flat

A man has appeared in court charged with seriously assaulting a man who was later found dead in his home.

Emergency services found the body of a man at his home on Gordon Place, Ellon, last Wednesday evening.

Police then named the deceased as Martin Forgie, 36, of Maud.

It is understood that a neighbour called for a paramedic after becoming concerned about Martin’s welfare.

Paramedics then alerted police.

Steven Leask appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court earlier today in connection with Mr Forgie’s death after being charged on Friday.

Cause of death is as yet unknown

The 44-year-old, whose general address was given as Ellon, faces a single charge.

He is accused of assaulting Mr Forgie to his severe injury and to the danger of his life.

Leask did not enter a plea and the case was committed for further examination.

The case is due to call again at the same court at some point within the next eight days.

Leask will be remanded in custody in the meantime.

Police sealed off Mr Forgie’s flat from Wednesday evening until late in the weekend.

Forensic examiners carried out tests at the scene and detectives launched an investigation.

‘He will be greatly missed’

A post-mortem examination was set to be carried to establish the cause of death.

It is not yet known what the cause of death is.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Forgie’s family said he was a “much-loved son, brother, father, nephew, grandson and uncle”.

“He will be greatly missed,” they said.

“We ask for our privacy as a family to be respected at this difficult time.”