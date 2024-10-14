Man appears in court charged with assaulting man who later died at Ellon flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man appears in court charged with assaulting man who later died at Ellon flat

Steven Leask appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court earlier today after Martin Forgie's death at his home last Wednesday.

By Dale Haslam
Martin Forgie's family have paid tribute to him.
A man has appeared in court charged with seriously assaulting a man who was later found dead in his home.

Emergency services found the body of a man at his home on Gordon Place, Ellon, last Wednesday evening.

Police then named the deceased as Martin Forgie, 36, of Maud.

It is understood that a neighbour called for a paramedic after becoming concerned about Martin’s welfare.

Paramedics then alerted police.

Police at the scene of the incident. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Steven Leask appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court earlier today in connection with Mr Forgie’s death after being charged on Friday.

Cause of death is as yet unknown

The 44-year-old, whose general address was given as Ellon, faces a single charge.

He is accused of assaulting Mr Forgie to his severe injury and to the danger of his life.

Leask did not enter a plea and the case was committed for further examination.

The case is due to call again at the same court at some point within the next eight days.

Leask will be remanded in custody in the meantime.

Police sealed off Mr Forgie’s flat from Wednesday evening until late in the weekend.

Forensic examiners carried out tests at the scene and detectives launched an investigation.

‘He will be greatly missed’

A post-mortem examination was set to be carried to establish the cause of death.

It is not yet known what the cause of death is.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Forgie’s family said he was a “much-loved son, brother, father, nephew, grandson and uncle”.

“He will be greatly missed,” they said.

“We ask for our privacy as a family to be respected at this difficult time.”

