Kinloss double rapist branded ‘significant’ danger to women

An “arrogant” soldier has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty of two rapes in the Moray area.

Jamaican-born Andre Morgan was based at Kinloss as part of the 39 Engineers Regiment and is an army corporal.

The High Court in Aberdeen was told Morgan, 34, carried out the rapes just months apart on two women, one who was too intoxicated to give consent and the other who he had befriended online.

Morgan raped his first victim at an address in Rothes in March 2022 and, while he was being investigated by police for that crime, raped his next victim at an address in Elgin in July of that year.

Life ruined

Speaking outside court, the second victim said she felt relief that Morgan was now behind bars and said her life had “been ruined” by him.

But she said she hopes to move on from the incident now that the court case is over.

Morgan was convicted of raping the two women after a trial at the High Court in Glasgiw in August. He was sentenced in Aberdeen today.

His defence counsel John Brannigan said his client had a “very unsettled” childhood in Jamaica and had three children living in England.

He added: “He has a strong work ethic. He rose to the rank of corporal in the army and worked part-time for Network Rail.”

Arrogance

On sentencing Morgan, Sheriff Graham Buchanan said Morgan had shown “arrogance” and “entitlement” and posed a high risk to other women.

He said: “You have been convicted of two rapes – the incidents in question were barely two months apart.

“You were under investigation and the police had spoken to you about the first incident when the second rape took place.

“In relation to the first charge, you took advantage of your victim who was especially vulnerable due to her state of intoxication and when she was quite incapable of consenting that behaviour.

“It is plain to the terms of her victim impact statement that she has suffered significant psychological trauma as a result of what you did.

“The level of your culpability in this matter is high as is the degree of harm suffered by your victim.

“In relation to the second charge you showed no respect whatsoever for your victim’s clearly stressed wishes.

Trauma

“She too has suffered and continues to suffer significant psychological trauma.

“Again, I consider your culpability and the level of harm that you caused to be high.

“You continue to deny that you did anything wrong and have even arrogantly suggested that your victims have deliberately lied about your behaviour towards them because you were not interested in having a serious relationship with them.

“You show no remorse and seek to blame your victims for your predicament.

“In light of the various factors I have mentioned, I consider that on charge one a custodial sentence of five years imprisonment would have been appropriate.

“On charge two a sentence of six years imprisonment would have been appropriate.

“If imposed consecutively, that would have resulted in a total of 11 years imprisonment.

“However, I am bound by something known as “totality principle” of sentencing in order to avoid the imposition of sentences which might be regarded as excessive.

“So, I do not propose to impose a sentence of 11 years.

Significant harm

“However, given the serious nature of the offences which you committed and the fact that you committed them in quick succession and given also that you caused significant psychological harm to both of your victims, I am satisfied that the criteria for the imposition of an extended sentence are satisfied in your case.

“Together with the other factors that I have mentioned persuade me that you are a man who poses a significant risk of causing serious harm to any woman with whom you may in the future form a relationship, casual or otherwise.

“In these circumstances, I propose to impose an extended sentence of 10 years duration.

“That will be in two parts, the first will be a custodial part of imprisonment for a period of eight years.

“The second is an extension period of supervision in the community after your release from prison for a period of two years.”

Morgan was placed on the Sex Offender’s Register indefinitely and ordered not to contact or communicate with his victims by any means.

The Ministry of Defence was invited to comment.