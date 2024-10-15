Kinloss double rapist branded ‘significant’ danger to women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Kinloss double rapist branded ‘significant’ danger to women

Andre Morgan - who was based at Kinloss as part of the 39 Engineers Regiment - has been handed an extended sentence after being found guilty of the rapes.

By Joanne Warnock
Andre Morgan was sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen today.
Andre Morgan was sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen today.

An “arrogant” soldier has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty of two rapes in the Moray area.

Jamaican-born Andre Morgan was based at Kinloss as part of the 39 Engineers Regiment and is an army corporal.

The High Court in Aberdeen was told Morgan, 34, carried out the rapes just months apart on two women, one who was too intoxicated to give consent and the other who he had befriended online.

Morgan raped his first victim at an address in Rothes in March 2022 and, while he was being investigated by police for that crime, raped his next victim at an address in Elgin in July of that year.

Life ruined

Speaking outside court, the second victim said she felt relief that Morgan was now behind bars and said her life had “been ruined” by him.

But she said she hopes to move on from the incident now that the court case is over.

Morgan was convicted of raping the two women after a trial at the High Court in Glasgiw in August. He was sentenced in Aberdeen today.

His defence counsel John Brannigan said his client had a “very unsettled” childhood in Jamaica and had three children living in England.

He added: “He has a strong work ethic. He rose to the rank of corporal in the army and worked part-time for Network Rail.”

Arrogance

On sentencing Morgan, Sheriff Graham Buchanan said Morgan had shown “arrogance” and “entitlement” and posed a high risk to other women.

He said: “You have been convicted of two rapes – the incidents in question were barely two months apart.

“You were under investigation and the police had spoken to you about the first incident when the second rape took place.

“In relation to the first charge, you took advantage of your victim who was especially vulnerable due to her state of intoxication and when she was quite incapable of consenting that behaviour.

“It is plain to the terms of her victim impact statement that she has suffered significant psychological trauma as a result of what you did.

“The level of your culpability in this matter is high as is the degree of harm suffered by your victim.

“In relation to the second charge you showed no respect whatsoever for your victim’s clearly stressed wishes.

Trauma

“She too has suffered and continues to suffer significant psychological trauma.

“Again, I consider your culpability and the level of harm that you caused to be high.

“You continue to deny that you did anything wrong and have even arrogantly suggested that your victims have deliberately lied about your behaviour towards them because you were not interested in having a serious relationship with them.

“You show no remorse and seek to blame your victims for your predicament.

Andre Morgan has been convicted of two rapes.

“In light of the various factors I have mentioned, I consider that on charge one a custodial sentence of five years imprisonment would have been appropriate.

“On charge two a sentence of six years imprisonment would have been appropriate.

“If imposed consecutively, that would have resulted in a total of 11 years imprisonment.

“However, I am bound by something known as “totality principle” of sentencing in order to avoid the imposition of sentences which might be regarded as excessive.

“So, I do not propose to impose a sentence of 11 years.

Significant harm

“However, given the serious nature of the offences which you committed and the fact that you committed them in quick succession and given also that you caused significant psychological harm to both of your victims, I am satisfied that the criteria for the imposition of an extended sentence are satisfied in your case.

“Together with the other factors that I have mentioned persuade me that you are a man who poses a significant risk of causing serious harm to any woman with whom you may in the future form a relationship, casual or otherwise.

“In these circumstances, I propose to impose an extended sentence of 10 years duration.

“That will be in two parts, the first will be a custodial part of imprisonment for a period of eight years.

“The second is an extension period of supervision in the community after your release from prison for a period of two years.”

Morgan was placed on the Sex Offender’s Register indefinitely and ordered not to contact or communicate with his victims by any means.

The Ministry of Defence was invited to comment.

More from Crime & Courts

A Rangers supporters bus had its window smashed on Hutchen Street following Aberdeen's 2 - 0 victory against Rangers. Image@ DC Thomson.
Dons fan gets match ban lifted so he can take dementia suffering grandad to…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Gang of youths followed couple along Aberdeen street before man attacked
To go with story by Ashleigh Barbour. Martin Foggie - Police Scotland handout Picture shows; Martin Foggie - Police Scotland handout. Martin Foggie - Police Scotland handout. Supplied by Martin Foggie - Police Scotland handout Date; 10/10/2023
Man appears in court charged with assaulting man who later died at Ellon flat
Ryan MacDonald was jailed at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook.
Former Highland soldier jailed for 12 years over repeated rape of woman
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen man fined for punching father-in-law, 86, in dinner row
Charles Sutherland was 17 when his sexual offending began. Image: Facebook.
Caithness businessman jailed for more than a decade following 'deplorable' rape of two women
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shannon Anderson ill-treated William Maguire at Fodderty House Care Home Picture shows; Shannon Ashley Anderson / William Maguire. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson / Gabrielle Maguire Date; Unknown
Carer crawled into vulnerable pensioner's bedroom and told him: 'I'll gut you like a…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Colombian coke bust and a violent man of God
Samuel Bliss was caught doing 125mph on his motorbike on the A96 Picture shows; Samuel Bliss. unknown. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Elgin biker clocked at 125mph gets one year ban from roads
The white Inverness Justice Centre
Man played loud music before making threats to kill neighbours