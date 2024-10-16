Child airlifted to hospital following incident in Peterhead

A child has been airlifted to hospital following an incident at a property in Peterhead.

An air ambulance landed near the Watson Crescent area on Tuesday evening after emergency services were contacted at around 6.30pm.

Emergency services including police and paramedics were also sent to the scene.

It’s now been confirmed a child from a nearby house was airlifted to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 6.33pm on Tuesday, October 15 to attend an incident.

“We dispatched one ambulance, one air ambulance, and two special operations response teams (SORT) to the scene.

“One patient was transported via air ambulance to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.”