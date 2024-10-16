Busy Oldmeldrum road closed for ‘up to six months’ to repair damage to historic house

An Oldmeldrum road will be closed for “up to six months” to allow an historic building to repaired.

Aberdeenshire Council officials have revealed that South Road – the A920 – will be impassable for the foreseeable future after the side of the property was ripped off by a lorry passing through the quiet Aberdeenshire village.

The incident happened on Friday, October 11 and police are investigating a man in connection with driving offences.

The HGV from Finland – which was carrying a “rare and expensive” steam engine – collided with the house, which is occupied, shortly after 3pm that day.

Police, firefighters and emergency services were sent to the town, closing the main route through Oldmeldrum.

The crash has left the building with significant damage to its roadside wall, with heavy debris still strewn across the road.

Local teen, Murray Boath, was struck on the head by the falling debris – and was told by doctors he was lucky to be alive.

Drivers should use alternative route through Oldmeldrum

Now, the local authority has said it will take up to six months to repair the damage, leading to the closure of the road.

A council spokesperson said: “South Road, Oldmeldrum, at Kirk Street is closed from today (October 16) for up to six months due to damage to a building.

“Timescales will be updated as matters progress. Diversion via South Road, Albert Road, Urquhart Road, and vice versa.”