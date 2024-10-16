Busy Oldmeldrum road closed for ‘up to six months’ to repair damage to historic house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Busy Oldmeldrum road closed for ‘up to six months’ to repair damage to historic house

A lorry collided with the property on South Road - the A920 - last week.

By Graham Fleming
Debris still remains on the Oldmeldrum road. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Debris still remains on the Oldmeldrum road. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

An Oldmeldrum road will be closed for “up to six months” to allow an historic building to repaired.

Aberdeenshire Council officials have revealed that South Road – the A920 – will be impassable for the foreseeable future after the side of the property was ripped off by a lorry passing through the quiet Aberdeenshire village.

The incident happened on Friday, October 11 and police are investigating a man in connection with driving offences.

The historic house has been heavily damaged. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The HGV from Finland – which was carrying a “rare and expensive” steam engine – collided with the house, which is occupied, shortly after 3pm that day.

Police, firefighters and emergency services were sent to the town, closing the main route through Oldmeldrum.

The crash has left the building with significant damage to its roadside wall, with heavy debris still strewn across the road.

Local teen, Murray Boath, was struck on the head by the falling debris – and was told by doctors he was lucky to be alive.

Drivers should use alternative route through Oldmeldrum

Now, the local authority has said it will take up to six months to repair the damage, leading to the closure of the road.

A map provided with the alternative route. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

A council spokesperson said: “South Road, Oldmeldrum, at Kirk Street is closed from today (October 16) for up to six months due to damage to a building.

“Timescales will be updated as matters progress. Diversion via South Road, Albert Road, Urquhart Road, and vice versa.”

Conversation