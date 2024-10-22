Permanent speed camera to be installed on busy Aberdeen road as two-thirds of drivers over speed limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Permanent speed camera to be installed on busy Aberdeen road as two-thirds of drivers over speed limit

Work to install the camera is set to get underway in the coming days.

By Graham Fleming
The new speed camera is set to be installed in the coming weeks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The new speed camera is set to be installed in the coming weeks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Work has begun to install a permanent speed camera on a busy Aberdeen road.

The A944 Westhill road near Kingswells is set to be fitted with the 24/7 camera after a survey found more than two-thirds of drivers were over the 40mph speed limit.

The camera will be set up to detect eastbound traffic towards Aberdeen and will be in operation at all times after its installation in two weeks.

Temporary speed vans were previously in use. Image: Police Scotland

A mobile speed van has previously been in place since 2021.

A recently conducted speed survey revealed that more than 67 per cent of drivers were over the speed limit, with 928 vehicles at 15 per cent more than the limit.

A944 speed camera aims ‘to make road safer’

Eric Dunion, Unit Manager, said: “Whilst we have enforced at this location for several years, mobile enforcement can only cover a limited number of hours per week.

“The last speed survey conducted on the A944 near Kingswells was disappointing highlighting that 928 vehicles a week were travelling at least 15% mph over the speed limit with 67.7% of vehicles travelling above the speed limit.

“When the opportunity then arose to trial this fixed camera and after reviewing collisions and vehicle speeds on the A944 near Kingswells the decision was made to install it there.”

