Permanent speed camera to be installed on busy Aberdeen road as two-thirds of drivers over speed limit

Work has begun to install a permanent speed camera on a busy Aberdeen road.

The A944 Westhill road near Kingswells is set to be fitted with the 24/7 camera after a survey found more than two-thirds of drivers were over the 40mph speed limit.

The camera will be set up to detect eastbound traffic towards Aberdeen and will be in operation at all times after its installation in two weeks.

A mobile speed van has previously been in place since 2021.

A recently conducted speed survey revealed that more than 67 per cent of drivers were over the speed limit, with 928 vehicles at 15 per cent more than the limit.

A944 speed camera aims ‘to make road safer’

Eric Dunion, Unit Manager, said: “Whilst we have enforced at this location for several years, mobile enforcement can only cover a limited number of hours per week.

“The last speed survey conducted on the A944 near Kingswells was disappointing highlighting that 928 vehicles a week were travelling at least 15% mph over the speed limit with 67.7% of vehicles travelling above the speed limit.

“When the opportunity then arose to trial this fixed camera and after reviewing collisions and vehicle speeds on the A944 near Kingswells the decision was made to install it there.”