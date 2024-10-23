A90 blocked after crash south of Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A90 blocked after crash south of Peterhead

Police are diverting traffic away from the area.

By Michelle Henderson
Traffic travelling southbound on the A90 with fields on both sides.
Traffic is being diverted away from the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road after a crash occurred near Toll of Birness. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

The A90 is blocked in both directions after a crash south of Peterhead.

The incident happened shortly after 8pm on the Aberdeen to Peterhead road near Toll of Birness.

Emergency services have been called to the scene, around 14-miles south of Peterhead.

The number of vehicles and the extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are currently diverting traffic away from the area, as crews deal with the incident.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

John Gibb added the British Championship to the Scottish title he won earlier this year.
Aberdeen man does late brother proud as he becomes the UK's strongest stone lifter
The new camera on the A944 will take two weeks to implement. Image: Google Maps
New A944 speed camera branded a 'cash cow' as police say nearly 1,000 drivers…
Nicki Ross has pulmonary hypertension (PH). Image: PHUK.
Tarves mum with hidden disability says she gets 'queer looks' for using blue badge
Carson Kinnaird
Missing teenager Carson Kinnaird believed to be in Aberdeen
The warship docked in Aberdeen earlier this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Navy warship docks in Port of Aberdeen for the first time
Kingswells bus.
Kingswells to Aberdeen bus route saved as McGill's takes over Stagecoach service
2
Couples could soon be having their very own royal weddings at Balmoral Estate. Image: Colin Rennie/ Shutterstock
King seeks council's permission for exclusive weddings at Balmoral
Jim McColl dressed in a wine coloured jumper
Former Beechgrove Garden presenter Jim McColl dies aged 89
2
Ann-Marie Cran and the Greggs she was spitting at a worker in
Woman avoids prison sentence for spitting on Greggs worker and telling to go back…
Callen (L) and Euan (R) Raitt. Image: DC Thomson.
Young Aberdeen fan belts out classic Dons song in viral video

Conversation