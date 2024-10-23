A90 blocked after crash south of Peterhead

The A90 is blocked in both directions after a crash south of Peterhead.

The incident happened shortly after 8pm on the Aberdeen to Peterhead road near Toll of Birness.

Emergency services have been called to the scene, around 14-miles south of Peterhead.

The number of vehicles and the extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are currently diverting traffic away from the area, as crews deal with the incident.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

